Job Title: Maintenance Electrician

Department: Maintenance

Reports To: Supervisor

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Hourly

Prepared By: Human Resources

Prepared Date: August 31, 2001

Approved By:

Approval Date:

SUMMARY: Performs all phases of electrical/electronic maintenance as it applies to our equipment. Reviews, repairs, tests, maintains and documents preventative maintenance of production equipment by performing the following duties.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Include the following (other duties may be assigned):

· Upon notification by production, repairs operation equipment.

· Installs power supply wiring and conduit for newly installed machines and equipment.

· Connects power supply wires to machines and equipment. Connects cables and wires between machines and equipment.

· Diagnoses malfunctioning apparatus such as transformers, motors, and lighting fixtures and replaces damaged or broken wires and cables.

· Tests malfunctioning machinery and discusses malfunction with other maintenance workers.

· Replaces faulty electrical components of machine such as relays, switches, and motors, and positions sensing devices.

· Diagnoses and repairs or replaces faulty electronic components, such as printed circuit boards.

· Replaces electric motor bearings and rewires motors.

· Plans layout of wiring and installs wiring, conduit, and electrical apparatus in buildings.

· Diagnoses and replaces faulty mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic components of machines and equipment.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Technical school, or two to four years related experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to create drawings with specifications for machining parts and tools. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as volts and amps in electrical components. Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions. Ability to interpret an extensive variety of technical instructions in mathematical or diagram form and deal with several abstract and concrete variables.

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Must have thorough knowledge/use of: amp/Megger meters, micrometers, multimeters, oscillator equipment, welders, saws, grinders, hand tools, OH cranes, forklifts, and scissor lifts.

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES: To qualify for this position an employee will have to have documented training and education in the electronic maintenance areas or have documented proof that they have held a similar position at a previous place of employment. Such a person will be tested for their ability. They must be proficient in electrical and electronic blue print reading, basic electrical circuits and motor controls, electronic circuits controls and components, working knowledge and understanding of all local, state and national electrical codes. Must have the ability to bend and install conduit and wiring systems.

Training requirements of 11 classes will be documented. Must have a “C” grade average on two courses per quarter in addition to on the job training or equivalent job experience. Class requirements are as follows:

Circuits I Circuits II

Digital Principals Solid State I

Digital Applications Industrial Electronics

Solid State II Microprocessors

Computer Troubleshooting National Electric Code

Computer Fundamentals for Technology

Must have knowledge and use of AMP, Megger meters, micrometers, electric multimeters, HT tester, welders, saws, grinders, hand tools, forklift, OH crane, and scissor lift.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS: Electrical license helpful.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, use hands to finger, handle, and talk or crawl. The employee is occasionally required to sit. The employee must occasionally lift or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

Physical requirements for this position are set forth in the Industrial II Physical Requirements/Essential Functions sheet (attached).

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee regularly works near moving mechanical parts. The employee frequently works in high, precarious places. The employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, risk of electrical shock, risk of radiation, and vibration. The noise level in the work environment is usually loud.

Job Title: Maintenance Mechanic

Department: Maintenance

Reports To: Supervisor

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Hourly

Prepared By: Human Resources

Prepared Date: August 31, 2001

Approved By:

Approval Date:

SUMMARY: Repairs and maintains mechanical and hydraulic components of production machines and equipment such as metal fabricating machine tools, material handling system, and automated lubrication system by performing the following duties:

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Include the following (other duties may be assigned):

· Visually inspects and listens to machines and equipment to locate causes of malfunctions.

· Identifies parts and equipment needed for repairs and requisitions and retrieves appropriate parts and manual.

· Dismantles defective machines and equipment and installs new or repaired parts.

· Cleans and lubricates shafts, bearings, gears, and other parts of machinery.

· Maintenance of coolant pits, including pulling/shipping samples for outside vendor, replacement of filter paper. Maintains required concentration and daily SPC records.

· Communicates with outside coolant vendor to review inventory levels, condition of coolant and lab reports.

· Lays out, assembles, installs, and maintains pipe systems and related hydraulic and pneumatic equipment, and repairs and replaces gauges, valves, pressure regulators, and related equipment.

· Works with maintenance electrician when needed.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Technical school, or six months to one year related experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Employee with no prior experience may be required to take two classes and maintain a “C” average per semester. The following classes are required as training for this classification:

Introduction to Print Reading Motors and Motor Controls

Fluid Power Basics Introductory Welding

Fluid Power Systems Machine Maintenance/Installation

Electrical Circuits Basic Electricity

Welding Processes Shielded Metal Arc Welding I

2-Hydraulic Courses (Supplemental) Machine Tool Technology

3-Machine Repair Courses (Supplemental)

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as proportions percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Must have thorough knowledge/use of: amp/Megger meters, micrometers, multimeters, oscillator equipment, welders, saws, grinders, hand tools, OH cranes, forklifts, and scissor lifts.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel, reach with hands and arms, and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to walk or sit. The employee is frequently required to stand and climb or balance. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close and distant vision.

Physical requirements for this position are set forth in the Industrial II Physical Requirements/Essential Functions sheet (attached).

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee regularly works near moving mechanical parts. The employee frequently works in high, precarious places and is frequently exposed to risk of electrical shock and vibration. The employee occasionally works in outside weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, and risk of radiation. The noise level in the work environment is usually loud.

Job Title: Mair Operator

Department: Mills

Reports To: Supervisor

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Hourly

Prepared By: Human Resources

Prepared Date: August 31, 2001

Approved By:

Approval Date:

SUMMARY: Tends one or more mills that forms welded steel coils into tubing by performing the following duties as specified.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Include the following (other duties may be assigned):

· Discusses order status with previous shift.

· Obtains next order and reviews with Mill Operator.

· Does initial Mair setup operation.

· Verifies staged material/staged packaging matches shop orders.

· Retrieves sample of product, measures samples and notifies Mill Operator.

· Visually verifies tubing is correct.

· Helps with change-over.

· Any other duties as assigned by supervisor.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: This job has no supervisory responsibilities.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Three to six months related manufacturing experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems, involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES: OMP saw, Protractor and basic hand tools. Ability to set up functions for all size runs on 1, 2, 3 Mills.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

Physical requirements for this position are set forth in the Industrial III Physical Requirements/Essential Functions sheet (attached).

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts. The employee is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme cold, extreme heat, and vibration. The noise level in the work environment is usually loud. Employee is required to wear Personal Protective Equipment provided by the company and to be safety conscious.

Job Title: Mill Operator

Department: Mills

Reports To: Supervisor

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Hourly

Prepared By: Human Resources

Prepared Date: August 31, 2001

Approved By:

Approval Date:

SUMMARY: Tends one or more mills that forms welded steel coils into tubing by performing the following duties as specified:

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Include the following (other duties may be assigned):

· Discusses order status with previous shift.

· Obtains next order and reviews with Service and Takeoff Operators.

· Does initial mill setup operation.

· Verifies staged material/staged packaging matches shop orders.

· Manually checks scarfing tools, replaces if necessary.

· Retrieves sample of product, measures samples and makes adjustments if necessary.

· Enters results in WIP system.

· Visually verifies tubing is correct.

· Generates production tags.

· Checks tubing according to work instructions.

· Responsible for reviewing all shop orders with the Service Operator. This includes verification and documentation of steel tubing during the manufacturing process.

· Any other duties as assigned by supervisor

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: This job has no supervisory responsibilities.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Three to six months related manufacturing experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems, involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Able to use TIG welder, OMP saw, Hydraulic Weld Tester, Corner Radius Gauges, Feeler Gauges, Protractor, JIB Crane, basic hand tools, micrometers, and dial calipers.

Ability to set up functions for all size runs on all mills.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

Physical requirements for this position are set forth in the Industrial III Physical Requirements/Essential Functions sheet (attached).

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts. The employee is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme cold, extreme heat, and vibration. The noise level in the work environment is usually loud. Employee is required to wear Personal Protective Equipment provided by the company and to be safety conscious.

Job Title: Production Material Handler

Department: Mills/Havens

Reports To: Supervisor

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt Hourly

Prepared By: Human Resources

Prepared Date: August 31, 2001

Approved By:

Approval Date:

SUMMARY: Retrieves materials or product and/or equipment needed to perform work for the department assigned to work in as production material handler. Retrieves stage and/or setup for Raw, WIP, and finished product as directed by production orders or shop orders. Receives and verifies that the product is correct per shop orders or as directed by lead personnel. Places these products into the appropriate designated areas. Bands steel tubing onto lifts in Finishing Department and secondary steel tubing into cartons as specified by shop order. Stages and/or completes order for Production Department as required. Also, provides protection against damage and deterioration from receipt in department to delivery.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Include the following (other duties may be assigned):

· Operates tow motors, lift trucks, overhead cranes, saws and banding equipment.

· Completes safety checks on lift truck or crane and all equipment required to operate.

· Conveys materials from storage or work site to designated work areas.

· Checks work areas for material needed.

· Inspects material for defects and follows appropriate work instruction for nonconformity in Raw, WIP, and/or finished products.

· Loads, unloads, and moves materials within or near plant, yard or work site.

· Lifts heavy objects with forklift and cleans work area, machines and equipment to assist machine operators.

· Retrieves lift truck/crane with appropriate capacity.

· Configures lift so that tags are facing inside aisle way.

· Ensures forks are under the cardboard and/or paper lining on lift.

· Ensures special customer handling contractually specified will be maintained when packaging.

· Reviews shop orders and visually inspects for all requirements, or follows lead personnel instruction to complete job requirements.

· Sets up or stages, fabricates spacers/inserts for cartons or bundles to finished product packaging, where layer is not completed if applies to work area.

· Retrieves corner protectors, waterproof paper and staples.

· Measures lift, height and width and verifies wooden collar size.

· Bands center of cartons, removes wooden collars and cuts carton sides to tube height.

· Helps with change overs.

· Layers top of lift/carton with waterproof paper and wraps 4″ strip of waterproof paper around ends of lift. Places lid on carton.

· Bands collars on over paper on lift and nails staples on side of collar. Bands carton to skid and places belly bands around lift. Installs corner protectors and tightens bands.

· Inspects product tags and notifies operator.

· Attaches tags in correct place and notifies forklift driver.

· Any other duties as assigned by supervisor.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: This job has no supervisory responsibilities.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Prior forklift experience and overhead crane preferred.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read, write and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out simple one or two step instructions. Ability to deal with standardized situations with only occasional or no variables.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical requirements for this position are set forth in the Industrial II Physical Requirements/Essential Functions sheet (attached).

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently exposed to moving mechanical parts and vibration. The employee is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions and outside weather conditions. The noise level in the work environment is usually loud. The employee must wear Personal Protective Equipment provided by the company and be safety conscious.

SIGN-ON POLICY

A sign-on bonus is a lump sum payment that serves as a recruitment incentive. This initiative aids in the employment of individuals for critical positions that have labor market shortages which affect the business needs of Lock Joint Tube LLC. Management determines, based on past experience and historical and current staffing patterns of Lock Joint Tube, which position titles are deemed difficult to recruit for and/or retain. The Company reserves the option to discontinue the program (or modify) at any time, although sign-on bonuses already approved will be completed.

ELIGIBLE POSITIONS FOR SIGN-ON BONUSES

All other positions outside of Mill Operator, Mechanical Maintenance and Electrical Maintenance

SIGN-ON BONUS AMOUNTS

HIRED (remains employed for 2 weeks) = $500

AFTER 6 MONTHS OF EMPLOYMENT = $1,000

AFTER 1 YEAR OF EMPLOYMENT = $2,000

PROGRAM GUIDELINES

1.) The employee must be hired into one of the positions as specified above

2.) Signing Bonus Memo of Understanding must be signed by employee

3.) Signing Bonus is taxable

4.) Communication of Signing Bonus will occur simultaneous to discussion concerning the employee’s acceptance of employment at Lock Joint Tube LLC

5.) Signing Bonuses will be paid upon the completion of employment tenure as specified above

6.) In the event that an employee who is eligible to receive the Signing Bonus has an extended leave during his tenure of eligibility to receive to the Signing Bonus, the time-period shall be extended by the number of days the employee is off of work.

7.) All information regarding the hiring decision will remain strictly confidential. LJT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.