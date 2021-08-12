M. Lipsitz & Co., Ltd, and affiliates are Equal Opportunity Employers.
Available Positions

  • Truck Drivers – Class A CDL, no hazmat, home daily
  • Warehouse/Yard Laborers – unloading/sorting/processing scrap metal
  • Equipment Operators/Torch cutters – forklift/skid steer/material handler experience; preventive maintenance

Apply in person or call for information or to set up appointment time – M. Lipsitz & Co., Ltd. 254-756-6661 ask for HR

All Positions – Daily Hours Apply/Interview: 8:00 am. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 100 Elm Ave

  • Laborers -After Hours Apply/Interview:  5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays 4205 East Loop 340
  • Truck Drivers - After Hours Apply/Interviews:  5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays  1800 LaSalle Ave

For questions and inquiries please contact Rose Schroeder, HR Department

Phone : 254-756-6661 ext. 44Email : rschroeder@mlipsitzco.com