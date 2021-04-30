Marineland Boating Center is an authorized marine dealership in Central Texas. Along with a large selection of new models, carries a wide variety of pre-owned boats, outboard motors, and PWCs.

Marineland Boating Center opened in 1983 to bring to Central Texas a professionally-run full sales and service marine dealership dedicated to providing the BEST VALUE, BEST PRICE AND BEST PROFESSIONAL SERVICE to all of Central Texas.

The staff is dedicated to providing Central Texas with the highest level of sales and service satisfaction.

Contact Tamme Cook by calling 254-662-0676

Available Positions

Retail Sales Associate

Work in a fun and fast paced marine dealership. Great team to work with. If you are a sales professional with an emphasis on customer service, then this is the job for you! Work week is Tuesday thru Friday 8am to 6pm and Saturday 8am to 4pm. Base pay is $9.00 per hour plus Commission and Benefits.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000.00 - $80,000.00 per year

Service Manager

Service manager with supervision of Service and Parts Departments. Salary plus bonuses. Job experience is required to apply - can be car, RV, small engine - not necessarily in boats; or long-time shop supervisor experience accepted. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 7:45am -6:15pm and Saturday 7:45am-4:15pm, or whatever time required to complete the job. Applicants must have valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $48,000.00 - $84,000.00 per year

Marine Technician

Marineland Boating Center in Waco has immediate positions available for Experienced and Trainee Marine Technicians. We are a certified repair facility for Yamaha, Mercury, Evinrude and Volvo motor lines. We also sell a complete line of fishing, ski, and pontoon boats.

As a marine technician, you will be responsible for diagnosing, repairing and servicing all of our lines of boats and motors. As a rigger, you will be responsible for equipping new and previously owned boats with a wide selection of accessories. In addition, you may be asked to do other repair activities to boats, motors, and trailers.

Qualifications and Skills:

-Possess solid mechanical skills and have the ability to work with basic tools

-Able to back a trailer

-Must perform quality work

If you want a challenging opportunity, and are willing to learn in a team environment, this could be the job for you!

We pay a flat rate per hour based on hours charged.

Benefits - health insurance, sick leave, holiday pay, uniform shirts, and paid training.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 - $25.00 per hour