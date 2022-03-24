We are Methodist Children’s Home, a nationally accredited, nonprofit childcare ministry that aims to equip children, youth and families to flourish by offering hope through Christ-centered relationships, services and support. We’re headquartered at 1111 Herring Ave. in Waco, TX 76708, but we have job openings across Texas and New Mexico. Our Careers page can be found at https://www.mch.org/career-opportunities/ and all our open positions are listed there.

HR Coordinator (Benefits)—Waco, TX: The HR Coordinator (Benefits) is a member of the Human Resources Department and reports to the Director of Human Resources. This position includes areas of responsibility in benefit administration and payroll. This position requires the employee to cultivate healthy working relationships with employees across the agency. The HR Coordinator (Benefits) must maintain a healthy value system, including moral and ethical behavior consistent with the agency’s mission and core values.

Staff Trainer—Waco, TX: The Staff Trainer is supervised by the Director of Training and serves an important role in promoting the professional development of employees at Methodist Children’s Home. The Training Department works closely with the Vice President for Quality Improvement to develop a professional learning community at MCH. This program provides competency-based training for all employees and includes a variety of training techniques for adult learners, including classroom instruction, online training and partnerships with other training agencies. This comprehensive program promotes and enhances the professional development of employees and meets licensing and accreditation requirements. The Staff Trainer must maintain a healthy value system, including moral and ethical behavior consistent with the agency’s mission and core values.

Graphic Designer—Waco, TX: The Graphic Designer supports the public relations, marketing and branding programs that help MCH reach its fundraising and strategic goals. This individual is supervised by the Director of Public Relations and works closely with the Public Relations and Development staff, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and other areas of the agency. The Graphic Designer presents the MCH story in a way that is clear to understand and helps foster increased support for this ministry. This individual demonstrates creativity, strong interpersonal skills, and the ability to handle multiple tasks, in addition to being self-motivated and goal-oriented. The Graphic Designer must maintain a healthy value system, including moral and ethical behavior consistent with the agency’s mission and core values.

Case Manager—Bryan, TX: The Case Manager is responsible for providing social services to children, youth and families that are consistent with the MCH Model of Care and ensuring a safe, caring and therapeutic environment for those served. This position requires the intellectual and emotional maturity to work with families who are experiencing difficulty in providing appropriate care for the children in their home and children who have behavioral issues, developmental delays and mental health needs. This position also requires respect and compassionate understanding for these children and their families, and the ability to form effective working relationships with children, parents and other caregivers. Case Managers must have a thorough understanding of and demonstrated competency in the Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) and other evidence-based programs offered in the assigned area. The Case Manager must maintain a healthy value system, including moral and ethical behavior consistent with the agency’s mission and core values.

Director of Family Outreach—Bryan, TX: The Director of Family Outreach provides administrative leadership to all programs and services offered in the assigned area. The Director organizes and executes programs that are consistent with the MCH Model of Care and ensure a safe, caring and therapeutic environment for those served. This position requires the intellectual and emotional maturity to work with families who are experiencing difficulty in providing appropriate care for the children in their home and children who have behavioral issues, developmental delays and mental health needs. This position also requires respect and compassionate understanding for these children and their families. The Director of Family Outreach must have a thorough understanding of and demonstrated competency in the Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) and other evidence-based programs offered in the assigned area. The Director of MCH Family Outreach must maintain a healthy value system, including moral and ethical behavior consistent with the agency’s mission and core values. This position involves frequent contact with consumers, program staff, MCH employees, community agencies, vendors, donors, visitors and other stakeholders.

