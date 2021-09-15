MooreCo Inc. is the leader in the educational and commercial markets for visual communication products, technology support equipment, and office furniture. (KWTX)

We are guided by our Core Values (What We Stand For):

Have FUN at work! (Enjoy what you do)

Extreme Customer Care (Exceeding expectations)

Make it Personal (It makes a difference)

Vision (Passion for Innovation)

Open Positions:

Machine Operator

i. Ability to read work orders, blueprints and assembly instructions

ii. Ability to communicate clearly and effectively

iii. Strong attention to detail

Material Handler

i. Operates fork trucks safely and efficiently

ii. Checks fork truck at the start of each shift to ensure it is fully operational

iii. Ensures all operating machines have the correct material for assigned department

Freight Specialist

i. Coordinate with sales, shipping, and customers to ensure products are shipped according to product specifications and customer needs.

ii. Utilize information to determine shipping options (LTL, volume, full).

iii. Liaison with carriers to ensure products are delivered without damage, in a timely manner.

Digital Project Manager/Web Developer

i. We are looking for an outstanding Web Developer & Digital Project Manager to be responsible for the coding and layout of our WordPress website and partner portal, integrating and updating data from various back-end services and databases, gathering and refining specifications/requirements/assets to coordinate projects with vendors to onboard 3rd party platforms such as 3Kit, Cloudinary, NetSuite, HubSpot and others to enhance the functionality of our website, and improve our data management/architecture for better user experience, systems integration, and analytics across our CRM, product/image catalogs, and marketing platforms.

