Job description Craftsman with Carpentry, Drywall, & home improvement skills needed. Work independently with benefits. Must have at least 10 years experience. We have office staff to handle the paperwork for you so you can do the work in a family atmosphere. Specific Responsibilities/ Job Requirements • Perform carpentry, drywall, repairs in homes and commercial properties. • Complete small to medium maintenance/repairs and mid-size home improvement projects • Strong ‘multi-skill’ background desired. Must have/own ‘day to day’ tools of the trade. • Deliver a consistent & remarkably better customer experience when working in their home. • Communicate with customers about scope of work, cost estimates, manage expectations. • Leave customers thrilled with your current work, and open doors to future work. Benefits: • Paid Vacation • Paid Holidays • Company Vehicle • Competitive Pay We are actively interviewing for this position - Apply today and our hiring manager will follow-up! Proudly serving: Waco, Temple, Killeen areas

Job description

Craftsman with Carpentry, Drywall, & home improvement skills needed. Work independently with benefits. Must have at least 10 years experience. We have office staff to handle the paperwork for you so you can do the work in a family atmosphere.

Specific Responsibilities/ Job Requirements

Perform carpentry, drywall, repairs in homes and commercial properties.

Complete small to medium maintenance/repairs and mid-size home improvement projects

Strong ‘multi-skill’ background desired. Must have/own ‘day to day’ tools of the trade.

Deliver a consistent & remarkably better customer experience when working in their home.

Communicate with customers about scope of work, cost estimates, manage expectations.

Leave customers thrilled with your current work, and open doors to future work.

Benefits:

Paid Vacation

Paid Holidays

Company Vehicle

Competitive Pay

We are actively interviewing for this position - Apply today and our hiring manager will follow-up! Proudly serving: Waco, Temple, Killeen areas