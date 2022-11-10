Station use only (KWTX)

Job Title: Facilities Maintenance Technician

Location: Central Texas (primarily Waco, Texas, and surrounding areas)

Job Purpose: Ensures that facilities are available and consistently maintained in a safe and clean condition. Performs a variety of routine semi-skilled maintenance for facilities and machinery, including, but not limited to, carpentry, painting, plumbing, pressure washing, etc. This may include working at commercial, industrial, and residential locations.

Key Accountabilities/Responsibilities:

· Assembles, repairs, maintains, and moves furniture, such as desks, cabinets, tables, chairs, shelves, and related fittings and fixtures.

· Landscaping duties such as mowing, weed eating, tree trimming.

· Collect and dispose of any trash on the exterior of the facility.

· Maintain safe stairwells and walkways by keeping them free from debris and standing water.

· Fleet Vehicle Detailing.

· Conducts routine inspections and maintenance of heating, electrical, and air conditioning equipment, replaces filters; identifies and reports more complex maintenance needs to supervisor/manager.

· Inspects facilities and grounds for safety and security; identifies and reports hazardous conditions and facility maintenance needs to supervisor/manager.

· Follows safe working practices and makes appropriate use of related safety equipment as required.

· Perform custodial tasks as needed.

· Assists with structural pest control measures.

· Operate various types of equipment and related hand and power tools.

· Maintain workflow schedule to ensure all productivity objectives are met.

· Communicate effectively and demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and courtesy when interacting with colleagues, customers, and vendors.

· Utilize company vehicle to run errands as required for business needs.

· Adhere to all Nemmer Electric Inc., / NEI Datacom safety policies and procedures.

Desired Skills, Experience and Education:

· High School Diploma or GED

· One year of relevant work experience

· Any combination of training, education, and experience would provide the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.

· Must be able to satisfactorily perform each duty under minimal supervision.

· Willingness to take and follow instructions as directed while working in a team-oriented environment.

· Demonstrate a strong work ethic and the ability to be a self-starter

· Excellent verbal and written skills

· Be able to use various types of lawn equipment and hand and power tools in a safe manner

· Methods and techniques used in the operation, repair, and maintenance of facilities and equipment.

· Operational characteristics of a variety of tools and equipment

Physical and Environmental Requirements:

(Physical/Environmental requirements could be repetitive throughout the standard workday, every day)

· Must be willing to work overtime & weekends as business needs require

· Safely lift up to 100lbs

· Ability to safely climb ladders

· Physically capable of climbing, squatting, stooping, bending and/or kneeling

· Be willing and able to stand for long periods of time while performing repetitive actions

· Must have the ability to do tedious work with hands

· Be able to work in high traffic and noisy work environments effectively and efficiently

· Work in all weather conditions, such as extreme cold, snow, rain, hail, extreme heat, etc.

About Nemmer Electric Inc., dba NEI Datacom:

Nemmer Electric, Inc. has been a leader in professional electrical services; commercial and residential installation and repair, home security, energy audits, electrical inspections and more, since 1974. We have built a foundation of trust by utilizing only the best licensed and local electricians. More information about Nemmer electric can be found at www.nemmerelectric.com.

NEI Datacom has provided quality data communications work in the greater Central Texas area since 1995. We can handle a wide variety of data projects from small offices to large industrial complexes. More information about NEI Datacom can be found at www.neidatacom.com.

Rather it be Nemmer Electric Inc or NEI Datacom, our dedication to our customers sets us apart from our competitors. Our goal for each job is not only to do it right, but to do it quickly, thereby making it more cost effective for the customer.

We have made it our mission and number one priority to strive for excellence, and to provide outstanding service to new and existing customers. We focus on long-term customer satisfaction, and our commitment to quality is essential for customer loyalty. Nemmer Electric Inc. / NEI Datacom is committed to ensuring that we provide services that meet or exceed our customers’ expectations, to comply with all other requirements, and continually improve the effectiveness of our quality management system. We accomplish this by adhering to our procedures and establishing objectives that recognize Customer Satisfaction as the primary goal.

The above job description and requirements are meant to describe the general nature and level of work to be performed. It is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required for the position. Duties may be added at the company’s discretion based on job needs.