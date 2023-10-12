(KWTX)

Part-time Executive Director - Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry is looking for a dynamic, caring, part-time, paid Executive Director. This growing pantry serves the greater Robinson area and is wanting a leader to help it move into the next phase. The Executive Director leads this volunteer organization, is the spokesperson to the community, helps in fundraising, and works closely with the board to carry out the mission.

For questions or to apply for the position, please contact the board Chairman, Gerry Harrow, at SHRFPBoard@gmail.com. For information concerning the organization go to shepherdsheartrobinson.org.