FIND A CAREER THAT LETS YOUR COLORS SHOW

Open Positions:

Applicants can apply for warehouse positions by going to www.sherwin.com/waco and CDL applicants can apply by going to www.sherwin.com/drivers or calling 1-855-SWROAD1

DSC Warehouse Technician – The Warehouse Technician position is responsible for accurately receiving shipments, picking orders, shipping paint and paint related products to our Sherwin-Williams customers, and other duties as assigned. Our fast-paced Distribution Service Center (DSC) operation is built on teamwork, flexibility, and personal integrity. We count on our employees to adapt and embrace change in order to meet, and ideally surpass, business goals.

Basic Qualifications:

•Must be able to read, write, comprehend and communicate in English

•Must have the legal right to work in the country of employment without needing sponsorship now or in the future for employment work visa status

•Must be at least 18 years of age

•Must have access to reliable transportation

•Must be able to work overtime with or without reasonable accommodation

The successful candidate must also pass a pre-employment background check, physical and drug screen.

Other Qualifications:

•One year of experience working as a picker or packer in a warehouse or distribution center environment is preferred

•Experience operating stationary power equipment such as palletizers, conveyors, hoists and stackers, mills or farm/ construction equipment is preferred

•Experience operating mobile power equipment such as lift trucks, tow motors or pallet handling equipment, order pickers, high lifts, fork lifts, or cherry pickers is preferred

•Experience using computers for picking tickets and order entry (key boarding, data entry, scanners, bar code readers, etc.) is preferred

Sherwin-Williams is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer committed to an inclusive and diverse workplace. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment and will not be discriminated against based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability, age, pregnancy, genetic information, creed, marital status or any other consideration prohibited by law or by contract.

As a VEVRAA Federal Contractor, Sherwin-Williams requests state and local employment services delivery systems to provide priority referral of Protected Veterans.

CDL Driver (full time and part time ) – As a Regional Driver for the Sherwin-Williams Award-Winning Private Fleet, you are responsible for safe and on-time pick-up and deliveries to our Sherwin-Williams retail stores. Covering Texas and the surrounding 8 state area, drivers assist with store deliveries by pulling freight to the rear of their trailers, using a pallet jack; allowing the retail store personnel to move the product from the rear of the trailer into their storage areas. Drivers are required to maintain accurate DOT trip logs, conduct vehicle inspections and comply with all DOT regulations. We proudly offer:

$.566cpm (includes$.078cpm per diem)

average 2400 miles per week

home weekly for 34-hour reset; primarily day driving, with some evening driving

driving Volvo automatics with inverters, refrigerator, premium seats

primarily pulling 48′ trailers

forward facing cameras

assigned trucks

other types of pay include: PUD pay, delay pay, pallet and hand weight pay, drop and hook pay, etc.

You will also have the opportunity to take advantage of a robust benefits package, which includes:

Company-paid pension

401K with company matchup to 6%

Medical, dental and vision insurance- starting 1st of month following date of hire

Paid vacation and holidays

Job Requirements

Sherwin-Williams driver job requirements include:

Must be at least 25 years of age

Must have the legal right to work in this country without needing sponsorship now or in the future

Must have a Class A Commercial Driver’s License

Must have, or be willing to obtain, both a Hazardous Materials and Tanker endorsement

Must have at least 2 years of Class A combination (tractor/trailer) driving experience within the last 10 years

Must be registered with the FMCSA Clearinghouse

