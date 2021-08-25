(KWTX)

Visit the Police Employment Information page for more information.

SIGN-ON INCENTIVE

Applicants that are TCOLE certified as a Police Officer and have more than three (3) year of continuous service are eligible for a $5,500 sign-on bonus. Upon the successful completion of the Probationary classification, officers will be placed in the appropriate pay scale in accordance with the Rules and Regulations of the Temple Fire Fighter’s and Police Officer’s Civil Service Commission, Section 41.01 through 41.10.

JOB DESCRIPTION

As a proud member of the Temple Police Department, you have an opportunity to protect and serve a community made up of diverse, hardworking, creative, and passionate people.

Protect life and property by performing patrol duties in an assigned district

Respond to calls from dispatch regarding the investigation of all criminal offenses, domestic violence and all other calls

Make physical arrests, recover stolen property, collect evidence, protect and/or process crime scenes and participate in the seizure of narcotics

Patrol streets, check buildings and homes, issue traffic citations, investigate traffic accidents, direct crime scenes

Write police reports detailing facts and information

Compile reports and maintain logs

Communicate with other officers and/or agencies to obtain information and work cases

Appear in court to give testimony

Participate in classroom, individual, and live evolution training to maintain knowledge and keep current on all aspects of police work

WHO CAN BE A POLICE OFFICER?

Any person desiring to become a City of Temple Police Officer must meet these basic requirements:

Must be a citizen of the United States of America

Pass a Civil Service written entrance test

Be at least 21 years of age at the time the applicant presents themselves to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement but not have attained 45 years of age at the time of the written entrance test

Be a graduate of an accredited high school OR have an equivalency certificate issued by the Texas Education Agency (or the equivalent agency in another state or District of Columbia) along with 12 hours of college credit

If a veteran of the United States Armed Forces, must possess an honorable discharge after a minimum of 24 months of active duty and be eligible for re-enlistment

Must meet all requirements of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for licensing of Peace Officers

Eligibility Requirements/Disqualifiers**An applicant younger than 21 years of age may apply if the applicant is at least 18 years of age and meets the educational qualifications as set forth in Section 23(viii) of the Rules and Regulations of the Temple Fire Fighter’s and Police Officer’s Civil Service Commission; OR will turn 21 years of age by academy graduation date, successfully completes all phases of the selection process, and obtains the approval of the Chief of Police.

HOW TO APPLY

The City of Temple Police Department is subject to Civil Service as defined in Local Government Code Chapter 143. The first step to becoming a Temple Police Officer is passing the Civil Service Exam. Exams are given on an as-needed basis, no less than once per year.

The registration packet will contain the qualifications and requirements necessary for the position of Police Officer. All questions regarding qualifications or requirements may be directed to the City of Temple Human Resources Office at 254-298-5650, or the City of Temple Police Department at 254-298-5538 or email. The City of Temple is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE). Click to view the latest Civil Service Exam Announcement.

ELIGIBILITY LIST

The Eligibility List is established as a result of the final examination scores, (passing is 70), and is valid for one (1) year, unless otherwise exhausted. An additional five (5) points shall be added to the passing examination grade for an applicant who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces for not less than one (1) year, and received an honorable discharge. A DD214 Member 4 form must be submitted with the registration form or prior to the start of the exam to be considered.

Applicants who pass the Civil Service examination and who are considered for appointment in the classification of either a Cadet or Probationary Officer, are required to pass each phase of the following selection process:

Physical Row Test: Candidates are required to complete a physical row test. Click here for more information on the proper row technique.

Background investigation

Polygraph exam

Oral interview board

Work fitness medical exam including a drug test

Psychological exam

Applicants who do not pass the written examination and/or fail to complete the selection process will not be considered for appointment as a police officer for the duration of that current eligibility list. These applicants may reapply and retest for the next posted Civil Service examination.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT