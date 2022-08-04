Volunteer Public Relations & Special Events Coordinator The Salvation Army, an internationally recognized non-profit, faith-based organization, has an opening for Volunteer, Public Relations, and Special Events Coordinator for the Waco Corps, located in Waco, TX . Job Summary Plans, develops, coordinates, manages and monitors all public relations, volunteer, and special events activities related to the Area Coordinate; recruits, trains, coordinates and monitors the work of volunteers to ensure ample staff support to meet program needs; plans and monitors all Salvation Army special events; writes and submits news and press releases and other marketing functions. Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities Knowledge of effective and efficient methods for organizing and maintaining records and ability to perform the same. Knowledge of the principles and practices of working with volunteers and special event projects and internet marketing. Ability to cultivate and maintain effective relationships with a diverse group of people and remain sensitive to their concerns. Ability to administer a budget and monitors expenditures for compliance with the same. Ability to present a positive and professional image of The Salvation Army. Ability to prepare and maintain reports in an accurate, complete, and timely manner. Ability to work independently and with limited supervision. Ability to plan and coordinate fund-raising events and activities. Education and Experience Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university related in Business Administration, Communications, Public Relations, Marketing, or related field, and Two to three years progressively responsible experience overseeing special events and/or volunteer-related activities preferred or Any equivalent combinations of training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities. Licenses & Certifications Valid State Drivers License Physical Requirements/Working Conditions Ability to meet attendance requirements. Ability to read, write and communicate the English language effectively. Ability to work under the pressure of deadlines and time constraints. Ability to speak before large groups in person or one-on-one with potential volunteers. Ability to travel to various locations in order to participate in public meetings, conferences and other related events. Ability and willingness to conduct all duties in accordance with the ministry of the organization and its Christian principles; conducts all communications and job duties with the highest level of professionalism. Duties are usually performed seated. Sitting may be relieved by brief or occasional periods of standing or walking. Limited amount of physical effort required associated with walking, standing, lifting and carrying light objects (less than 25 lbs.) frequently. Additional Comments: All employees recognize The Salvation Army is a church and agree that they will do nothing as an employee of The Salvation Army to undermine its religious mission. To apply, please complete our on-line application at www.salvationarmycareers.org Application Submittal Period: 07/28/2022 - 08/04/2022 All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled When an application is selected for review, typically, only applicants who indicate the relevant education and experience requirements, as indicated in the job description for the position, may be considered for job openings. Please FULLY complete the application, answer questions completely, honestly and to the best of your ability. Please also upload a copy of your resume (when available). Those applicants requiring accommodation to the application and/or interview process should contact a representative of the Human Resources Department at the applicable location. We appreciate your interest in employment opportunities with The Salvation Army!

The Salvation Army, an internationally recognized non-profit, faith-based organization, has an opening for Volunteer, Public Relations, and Special Events Coordinator for the Waco Corps, located in Waco, TX .

Job Summary

Plans, develops, coordinates, manages and monitors all public relations, volunteer, and special events activities related to the Area Coordinate; recruits, trains, coordinates and monitors the work of volunteers to ensure ample staff support to meet program needs; plans and monitors all Salvation Army special events; writes and submits news and press releases and other marketing functions.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of effective and efficient methods for organizing and maintaining records and ability to perform the same.

Knowledge of the principles and practices of working with volunteers and special event projects and internet marketing.

Ability to cultivate and maintain effective relationships with a diverse group of people and remain sensitive to their concerns.

Ability to administer a budget and monitors expenditures for compliance with the same.

Ability to present a positive and professional image of The Salvation Army.

Ability to prepare and maintain reports in an accurate, complete, and timely manner.

Ability to work independently and with limited supervision.

Ability to plan and coordinate fund-raising events and activities.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university related in Business Administration, Communications, Public Relations, Marketing, or related field,

and

Two to three years progressively responsible experience overseeing special events and/or volunteer-related activities preferred

or

Any equivalent combinations of training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities.

Licenses & Certifications

Valid State Drivers License

Physical Requirements/Working Conditions

Ability to meet attendance requirements.

Ability to read, write and communicate the English language effectively.

Ability to work under the pressure of deadlines and time constraints.

Ability to speak before large groups in person or one-on-one with potential volunteers.

Ability to travel to various locations in order to participate in public meetings, conferences and other related events.

Ability and willingness to conduct all duties in accordance with the ministry of the organization and its Christian principles; conducts all communications and job duties with the highest level of professionalism.

Duties are usually performed seated. Sitting may be relieved by brief or occasional periods of standing or walking.

Limited amount of physical effort required associated with walking, standing, lifting and carrying light objects (less than 25 lbs.) frequently.

Additional Comments:

All employees recognize The Salvation Army is a church and agree that they will do nothing as an employee of The Salvation Army to undermine its religious mission.To apply, please complete our on-line application at www.salvationarmycareers.org

Application Submittal Period: 07/28/2022 - 08/04/2022

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

When an application is selected for review, typically, only applicants who indicate the relevant education and experience requirements, as indicated in the job description for the position, may be considered for job openings. Please FULLY complete the application, answer questions completely, honestly and to the best of your ability. Please also upload a copy of your resume (when available). Those applicants requiring accommodation to the application and/or interview process should contact a representative of the Human Resources Department at the applicable location.We appreciate your interest in employment opportunities with The Salvation Army!