TOYS FOR TOTS is a US Marine Corps project which News 10 has been actively involved with since 1991. KWTX Meteorologist, Rusty Garrett, has served as Chairman of the annual drive from the beginning and passionately strives to encourage donations each Christmas season. His goal is to make sure every deserving family has gifts for their children.

Since the late 1940s, this amazing Marine Corps program has assisted families nationwide who are struggling financially.

The Salvation Army partners with the Marines and News 10 in offering registration in Central Texas in the weeks during the pre-holiday period. They are also instrumental in helping to collect and distribute toys.

Our drive kicks off this year immediately following Thanksgiving and will run thru December 11th. Viewers are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the KWTX studios to be displayed throughout the television news studio and then delivered to the Marines for distribution to registered families. Additional drop-off locations can be found by clicking here.

Cash donations are also welcome, and checks can be made out to TOYS FOR TOTS and dropped off during business hours at our KWTX studios located at 6700 American Plaza in Waco.

For registration information or to become a toy drop off location, please click here.

(KWTX)

In addition to bringing toys to the KWTX studios, Rusty Garrett and the US Marines will be at the following locations on the following dates to accept donations:

Friday, December 3rd – Walmart at 3401 S. 31st Street in Temple

Friday, December 10th, is the final drive-thru date. KWTX and the US Marines will be at the following locations:

Rusty Garrett at KWTX Studios at 6700 American Plaza from 4p-8p

Elliot Wilson at Walmart at 1400 Lowes Blvd in Killeen from 5p-7p

Brady Taylor at Walmart at 3401 S. 31st Street in Temple from 5p-7p

Thank you, Central Texas, for your continued support for this worthwhile project!