Why Work at Versalift?

It is an exciting time to work for Versalift since more and more people around the world depend upon us.

Because so much of the power grid is connected through overhead means, a number of governments and municipalities classify our company as an essential activity for critical infrastructure. Customers use Time/Versalift products to provide electric and standby power for a variety of organizations like hospitals, grocery stores, workplaces, and people’s homes. Our aerial lifts are used by municipalities and State Departments of Transportation in the service of highway lighting, traffic signals and signage to help keep people safer on the road. Tree care companies and forest services need bucket trucks to care for and maintain trees on public and private lands. Public works departments use our products to maintain bridges essential for ground transportation.

To achieve our vision of uninterrupted access to the products and services for our customers, we need people to join us who are passionate about creating modern work vehicles that exceed our customers’ expectations.

It’s not just a job. It’s a passion. It’s a pledge. We collaborate every day with creative, committed people who transform methods for creating the best aerial lift products and services. At the core of it all, is the opportunity to innovate, create and manufacture new technologies to improve work effectiveness and enhance safety.

If that sounds like you, we want you to apply.

To apply for any of the jobs listed below or to see a list of current positions, please visit: https://versalift.com/careers/

About Versalift, a Time Manufacturing Company

Versalift is an engineering, manufacturing and service company whose people focus on improvements to bucket trucks, cable placers, digger derricks and other utility trucks. The company has continued to deliver the safest, most reliable and highest quality bucket trucks to its’ customers, in a variety of industries, for nearly six decades.

Versalift believes that diversity creates an environment in which our employees can flourish. We understand the variety through which people gain experiences whether through professional, personal, educational, or volunteer opportunities.

Our locations feature a variety of work environments. Headquartered in Waco, Texas, Versalift provides products and operates technical and sales offices, manufacturing sites, and distributors globally. To learn more, visit versalift.com.

CNC Machinist (2nd shift) Job Description

· Versalift is looking for an experienced CNC Machinist who can run a variety of CNC machines and help to enhance the productivity of our organization. The successful candidate will perform work quality checks and monitor machine output each hour and generate comprehensive reports for management. If you are a skilled CNC Operator with 5+ years’ experience working in a manufacturing environment, we encourage you to submit a resume for this position. This qualified applicant must have an ability to grow into a supervisory position for 2nd shift.

CNC Machinist (2nd shift) QUALIFICATIONS and REQUIREMENTS:

· Degree in Machine Tool Technology or 5+ years of experience operating CNC equipment.

· Must be able to comprehend and follow the written schedule.

· Knowledge of programming and operating CNC equipment.

· Ability to work in heat, cold, dust, and noise.

· Must be able to function as part of a team to meet department and Company goal.

· Must be able to work shifts and hours as required, which could include weekends.

· Ability to use measuring equipment.

· Ability to perform moderate math calculations.

· High School Diploma/GED.

CNC Machinist (2nd shift) JOB DUTIES INCLUDED BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

Operate CNC machining equipment.

Cross Train on the Laser and Burn Tables.

Read drawings, determine critical dimensions/tolerances/diameters, and calculate conversion between decimals and fractions.

Assists with numeric controlled programming

Perform inspection of machined parts.

Use measuring equipment to verify conformance to specifications.

Load and unload components and tooling.

Ability to effectively assist and train new/current associates.

Follow established safety, environmental, and quality policies, procedures and practices to include proper use and care of PPE.

Maintain work area and shop tools/equipment.

Other job duties as assigned.

· Must be able to read and comprehend work orders.

· Must be able to safely operate pallet jacks and hoists.

· Ability to supervise employees on the 2nd shift in a backup capacity.

Core Benefits

Versalift is committed to providing our associates with a full spectrum of benefits because we know when you’re healthy—physically, financially, and emotionally—you can perform at your best. We also know that health and retirement benefits play an important role in attracting great people.

Our full range of benefits include:

Health insurance – medical, prescription drug, dental, and vision plan

Life & AD&D Insurance

MD Live program

401(k), with a company match

Paid holidays and vacation time are available

Hearing Savings Plan

Employee Assistance Program

Travel Assistance

Life Planning and Legal Resources

And more.

Time Manufacturing - Versalift is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Prohibits Discrimination and Harassment of Any Kind: Time Manufacturing - Versalift is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity for all employees and to providing employees with a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. All employment decisions at Time Manufacturing - Versalift are based on business needs, job requirements and individual qualifications, without regard to race, color, religion or belief, family or parental status, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. Time Manufacturing - Versalift will not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on any of these characteristics. Time Manufacturing - Versalift encourages applicants of all ages.

Pay is D.O.E.

Service Technician Job Description

The purpose of this position is to provide quality service and repair of Versalift products. Service technicians diagnose, troubleshoot and repair a variety of service bodies and lift equipment per company specifications and safety guidelines. The individual must be able to work with minimum supervision.

Service Technician: QUALIFICATIONS and REQUIREMENTS

Possess a strong mechanical aptitude, ability to repair Crane, Telescopic Booms, and Bucket Truck style of equipment.

Ability to climb ladders, squat, kneel, crawl under equipment and climb on chassis and bodies.

Ability to perform an ANSI Inspection.

Ability and dexterity to safely use a variety of electric and pneumatic tools.

Skillful in the use of oxygen/acetylene and plasma cutting equipment.

Skilled in wire-feed welding.

Ability to read and comprehend blueprints, schematics, and instruction manuals

Ability to read measuring devices – tape measures, gauges, dial indicators, levels, etc.

Knowledge of vehicle wiring and mechanical functions.

Knowledge in the use of available lifting equipment such as overhead cranes, jib hoists, jacks, and forklifts.

Must be able to work flexible hours when required.

Ability to lift items up to 50 pounds.

Service Technician: JOB DUTIES INCLUDED BUT NOT LIMITED TO

Install belt drive or other pump systems as required

Plumb lift system, dump bodies, and outriggers as required

Wire start/stop, throttle controls, lights, and other electrical devices as required

Check and adjust hydraulic pressures per lift specifications

Stability test completed mounting using specified loads

Check all lifts, chassis and option functions for proper operation

Complete test forms and maintain time records

Perform other tasks as needed to provide a safe, clean environment and assist in meeting production demands of other departments if needed

Maintain personal tool inventory as required by Versalift

Travel up to 250 radius

Maintain weekly expense reports and paperwork

Welder Job Description

This position will be responsible for a variety of weld procedures based on specific customization of the truck bodies and lifts to be installed.

Welder QUALIFICATIONS and REQUIREMENTS:

· At least 2 years experience as an Installation Welder.

· Read and comprehend blueprints, process routings, and schematics for installation of various truck and body components onto truck chassis using torch, welder, winches, and hand tools.

· Experience operating hand and power tools, soldering, and fault-testing equipment.

Ability to understand and follow verbal and written instructions.

Ability to operate a variety of equipment such as simple hand tools and hand-powered hydraulic material handling devices.

· Has good mechanical aptitude.

· Excellent problem-solving skills.

Ability to effectively communicate with all team members.

Has the ability to work independently with minimum supervision in a responsible manner

Ability to recognize potential safety hazards and take appropriate actions to minimize risks.

· Ability to lift and manipulate 50 pounds.

· Ability to use tools as required to perform minor repairs.

· Ability to work unsupervised in certain conditions to perform tasks.

· Good communication skills.

Welder JOB DUTIES INCLUDED BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

· Constructing and fabricating parts, using hand tools and specifications.

· Identify parts to be repaired or replaced.

· Identify replacement parts in manuals and to be requisitioned.

· Have tools to perform assigned repair tasks.

Ability to understand welding instructions which include but are not limited to reading and interpreting diagrams, work orders, and reports to welding materials.

Weld metal components and parts using specialized equipment such as gas welders and gas torches.

Plan work by interpreting blueprints.

Observe welded surfaces to evaluate weld quality and conformance to specifications.

Use hand tools and equipment in a safe manner to complete assemblies.

Maintain tools and equipment in working condition.

Troubleshoot basic issues and problems.

Flex into other areas and departments as needed.

All other duties as assigned.

Hydraulic Assembler Job Description

Read hydraulic schematics and diagrams to install all the hydraulic components and properly connect them to make Versalift units operational. Test and run all functions during installation and test phases of the assembly process to ensure the highest quality machine be delivered to the customer.

Hydraulic Assembler QUALIFICATIONS and REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to lift items up to 50 lbs.

Ability to climb ladders, crawl under and climb on chassis and bodies used for mounting.

Ability to properly use shop tools, electric, and pneumatic hand tools.

Ability to read and comprehend blueprints, schematics, and instruction manuals.

Ability to read measuring devices - tape measures, dial indicator, level, etc.

Knowledge of vehicle wiring and mechanical functions.

Knowledge in the use of available lifting equipment such as overhead cranes, jib hoist, jacks, and forklifts.

Ability to troubleshoot malfunctions of mounted units.

Must be able to work flexible hours when required.

Must have ability to work in a manufacturing environment subject to extremes in heat, cold, noise, dust, and fumes.

Hydraulic Assembler JOB DUTIES INCLUDED BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

· Install truck hydraulic components including, PTO and hydraulic pump, auxiliary diesel engines, valves, relief, hoses and other associated parts.

· Must ensure the cleanliness of the hydraulic components and systems.

· Build hose assemblies.

· Must be able to fabricate and install brackets and mounting hardware to install any of the above components.

· Must be able to troubleshoot, fix and document any problems that arise from the hydraulic of the installation of any component.

· Perform start-up of hydraulic systems. Set reliefs and flows using pressure gauges and flow meters.

· Make sure all of this is done in accordance with current prints, specifications, and the specifications of the manufacturers’ components. If any discrepancies exist, it is the hydraulic assembler’s responsibility to report them to the Production Manager or management’s representative.

· Install 12-volt wiring to valves.

· Wire 120/240-volt generators and outlets that are installed on units.

· Complete daily timecards with appropriate time, job, and task numbers.

· Must not be afraid of heights.

Assembler Job Description

This position needs to have an ability to work with hand and power tools. Follow correct designs and work orders to build various Versalift products. Must have own tools.

Assembler QUALIFICATIONS and REQUIREMENTS:

· Must be proficient in the use of hand and air-powered tools and able to recognize their need for repair.

· Must be able to comprehend and follow the written schedule.

· Physical ability to install 90 lb. extension cylinder into inner boom, able to install completed inner boom into the outer boom with assistance.

· Ability to work in heat, cold, dust, and noise.

· Must be able to function as part of a team to meet department and Company goal.

· Must be able to work shifts and hours as required, which could include weekends.

· Must have own tools.

Assembler JOB DUTIES INCLUDED BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

· Identify Inner Boom to be assembled according to the schedule and move it to the work area.

· Identify the correct rack parts and place them in the work area.

· Read the work order to determine all requirements for booms.

· Assemble inner boom following steps as laid out in the design.

· Select the correct outer boom and move it to the assembly rack (being careful not to damage paint job).

· Slide the completed inner boom into the outer boom and install slide pads

· Maintain housekeeping in designated areas.

· Maintain usable level of hardware in bins.

· Exercise proper care and storage of Company tools.

· Perform all functions within guidelines of prescribed safety standards.

· Other related duties as required.

· Must maintain personal hand tools as required by Company.

· Must be able to read and comprehend work orders, hydraulic and electric schematics.

· Must be able to safely operate pallet jacks and hoists.

Painter Job Description

Prime, paint, and finish painted parts to quality standards. Automotive style painter needed for this position.

Painter: QUALIFICATIONS and REQUIREMENTS

· Five years of automotive painting experience needed.

· Ability to lift 60 lbs.

· Ability to spray with both conventional and airless spray equipment.

· Ability to sand and do minor repair work as required.

· Ability to read work orders and understand options required.

· Ability to read and understand schedule.

· Ability to work with others as a team to achieve goals.

· Ability to work shifts and hours required, which could include weekends.

· Ability to work in manufacturing environment, subject to heat, cold, noise, dust, and fumes.

· Ability to paper and tape off parts as needed.

Painter: JOB DUTIES INCLUDED BUT NOT LIMITED TO

· Identify parts by name to be painted.

· Move parts into and out of paint booths and oven.

· Clean and prepare part properly prior to paint.

· Inspect parts for proper weld and grind work and return for repair of the parts not meeting standards.

· Prime and paint parts to required standards.

· Move completed parts to next area.

· Complete documentation as required.

· Use and wear all safety equipment and supplies required for painting.

· Observe all safety rules as required by company.

· Clean and maintain equipment and work areas.

· Perform other related duties as required.

Service Technician (In-House) Job Description

The purpose of this position is to provide quality service and repair of Versalift products. Service technicians diagnose, troubleshoot and repair a variety of service bodies and lift equipment per company specifications and safety guidelines. The individual must be able to work with minimum supervision.

Service Technician (in-House) QUALIFICATIONS and REQUIREMENTS:

Possess a strong mechanical aptitude, ability to repair Crane, Telescopic Booms, and Bucket Truck style of equipment.

Ability to climb ladders, squat, kneel, crawl under equipment and climb on chassis and bodies.

Ability to perform an ANSI Inspection.

Ability and dexterity to safely use a variety of electric and pneumatic tools.

Skillful in the use of oxygen/acetylene and plasma cutting equipment.

Skilled in wire-feed welding.

Ability to read and comprehend blueprints, schematics, and instruction manuals

Ability to read measuring devices – tape measures, gauges, dial indicators, levels, etc.

Knowledge of vehicle wiring and mechanical functions.

Knowledge in the use of available lifting equipment such as overhead cranes, jib hoists, jacks, and forklifts.

Must be able to work flexible hours when required.

Ability to lift items up to 50 pounds.

JOB DUTIES INCLUDED BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

Install PTOs, belt drive or other pump system as required

Plumb lift system, dump bodies, and outriggers as required

Wire start/stop, throttle controls, lights and other electrical devices as required

Check and adjust hydraulic pressures per lift specifications

Stability test completed mounting using specified loads

Check all lifts, chassis and option functions for proper operation

Complete test forms and maintain time records

Perform other tasks as needed to provide a safe, clean environment and assist in meeting production demands of other departments if needed

Maintain personal tool inventory as required by Versalift

Electrical Technician Job Description

We are looking for an experienced Electrical Technician to evaluate, assemble, and maintain electrical systems. Installation of electrical parts and Aerial Lifts being installed onto truck bodies.

Electrical Technician QUALIFICATIONS and REQUIREMENTS:

· Basic knowledge of Industrial wiring and power distribution.

· Ability to lift and manipulate 50 pounds.

· Ability to use tools as required to perform minor repairs.

· Ability to work in a group or team to repair and maintain equipment.

· Ability to work unsupervised in certain conditions to perform tasks.

· Ability to work in a manufacturing environment subject to heat, cold, noise, dust, and odors

· Ability to work shifts as required by the Company.

· Forklift Operator certification will be required.

· Two-year Electrical, Technical, or related degree needed.

· Completion of an electrical apprenticeship a plus.

· At least 2 years’ experience as an Electrical Technician preferred.

· Excellent problem-solving skills.

· Good communication skills.

· Experience operating hand and power tools, soldering and fault-testing equipment.

Electrical Technician JOB DUTIES INCLUDED BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

· Assembling, evaluating, testing, and maintaining electrical or electronic wiring, equipment, appliances, and apparatus.

· Troubleshooting and repairing malfunctioning equipment, appliances, and apparatus.

· Constructing and fabricating parts, using hand tools and specifications.

· Reading and interpreting electrical and electronic circuit blueprints, diagrams, and schematics.

· Advising management on continued use of unsuitable equipment, appliances, and apparatus.

· Perform minor trouble shooting to isolate Electrical/repair problems.

· Perform repairs in reference to minor mechanical, electrical, pneumatic and /or hydraulics.

· Identify parts to be repaired or replaced.

· Identify replacement parts in manuals and to be requisitioned.

· Provide tools to perform assigned repair tasks.

· Observe the safety precautions as required by the Company.

· Use and/or wear all safety equipment as required.

· Report any unsafe acts or equipment discovered while performing duties.

· Clean and maintain work area.

· Perform other related duties as required.

MACHINIST Job Description

Operate and program computer numerical control machines to fabricate parts to support production. Crosstrain and work on the Laser Table.

Machinist QUALIFICATIONS and REQUIREMENTS:

· High School Diploma/GED.

· Ability to read, write, and comprehend.

· Basic computer usage knowledge.

· Knowledge of programming and operating CNC equipment.

· Degree in Machine Tool Technology or 2+ years experience operating CNC equipment.

· Ability to use measuring equipment.

· Ability to use Drills, Saws and able to read a tape measure.

· Ability to perform moderate math calculations.

Machinist JOB DUTIES INCLUDED BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

· Operate CNC machining equipment and other equipment as required.

· Operate the Laser table.

· Read drawings, determine critical dimensions/tolerances/diameters, calculate conversion between decimals and fractions.

· Assists with numeric controlled programming.

· Perform rework and repair tasks.

· Perform inspection of machined parts.

· Use measuring equipment to verify conformance to specifications.

· Load and unload components and tooling.

· Maintain daily time records.

· Move to other work areas in order to support production needs. (Cross-train)

· Follow established safety, environmental and quality policies, procedures and practices to include proper use and care of PPE.

· Maintain work area and shop tools/equipment.

· Other job duties as assigned.

