KWTX and Ultimate Poolscapes of Texas want your family to be safe this summer.
That’s why we’ve teamed to bring you these water safety tips:
- Discuss Water Safety with your children.
- Never jump headfirst into shallow water.
- Use life jackets and floaties whenever possible and in open water.
- Keep you eyes in or near the pool.
- Use a safety fence around your pool.
- If in a lake, or body of water, wear nose plugs to avoid contact with dangerous amoebas.
- Avoid alcohol consumption while swimming.
These water safety tips have been brought to you by Ultimate Poolscapes of Texas