That’s why we’ve teamed to bring you these water safety tips:

  • Discuss Water Safety with your children.
  • Never jump headfirst into shallow water.
  • Use life jackets and floaties whenever possible and in open water.
  • Keep you eyes in or near the pool.
  • Use a safety fence around your pool.
  • If in a lake, or body of water, wear nose plugs to avoid contact with dangerous amoebas.
  • Avoid alcohol consumption while swimming.

