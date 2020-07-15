KWTX and Ultimate Poolscapes of Texas want your family to be safe this summer.

That’s why we’ve teamed to bring you these water safety tips:

Discuss Water Safety with your children.

Never jump headfirst into shallow water.

Use life jackets and floaties whenever possible and in open water.

Keep you eyes in or near the pool.

Use a safety fence around your pool.

If in a lake, or body of water, wear nose plugs to avoid contact with dangerous amoebas.

Avoid alcohol consumption while swimming.

