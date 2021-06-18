Over the past five years, nearly 3,500 people have been killed in crashes involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when the number of crash fatalities involving a teen driver historically rise. Crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals major factors contributing to fatal teen crashes during the summer driving period include:

Speed: 32% of fatal car crashes with a teen driver cited speeding as a causative factor.

Distracted Driving: 10% of accidents with teen drivers that resulted in a fatality involved distracted driving. Distracted driving significantly increases the risk of crashing. Among teens:

6 times more likely to crash when dialing a phone and driving

23 times more likely to crash when texting and driving

Teen Passengers: Teen drivers with a teen passenger are 2.5 times more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors than when driving alone. Teen drivers with multiple teen passengers are 3 times more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors. The risk of a crash with fatality increases for teen drivers as the number of teen passengers increases.

Seat Belts: Approximately 47% of teen drivers who were killed in car crashes were not wearing their seat belt when they crashed. Teen drivers are the least likely to wear seatbelts. 58% of teen passengers killed in crashes in 2016 were not wearing their seatbelts when the crash occurred.

Alcohol and Drugs: 451 teen drivers were killed in crashes had alcohol in their systems. 82% of those drivers had a BAC of .08 or higher. The CDC reports that when a crash involves alcohol, teens are more likely to be killed than any other age group. Nearly 1 in 5 teen drivers involved in crashes that resulted in fatalities in 2016, had been drinking.

Drowsy Driving: In 2016, teen drivers between the ages of 15 and 18 accounted for nearly 1 in 10 fatal crashes attributed to drowsy driving.

Time – 3 pm to Midnight: 48% of fatal crashes where a teen was killed occurred during this time frame (CDC, 2015).

Day – Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 52% of fatal crashes where a teen was killed occurred on these days (CDC, 2015).

National statistics from the CDC also provides a look into which groups are at a higher risk:

Age 16-19 – Male – Drivers and Passengers: This group had the highest number of car crashes. Drivers who are between 16 and 20 years of age are almost three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than drivers who are older than 20 – per mile driven.

Teenage Drivers with Teenage Passengers: The risk of a crash increases when there is a teen passenger in a vehicle where the teen driver is unsupervised. With each passenger, that risk increases even more.

Teenage Drivers who are Newly Licensed: Teen drivers are at a significantly higher risk of a crash with fatality during the first month of becoming licensed. Per mile driven, the rate for fatal crashes is almost double for 16 to 17-year-old drivers than for 18 to 19-year-old drivers.

An average of almost 700 people died each year in crashes involving teen drivers.

The average number of deaths from crashes involving teen drivers ages 15-18 was 17 percent higher per day compared to other days of the year.

To keep roads safer this summer, Douglass Automotive Group encourages parents to: