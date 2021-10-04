LatinFinance reveals winners of 2021 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2021 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards.

Every year, the Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards recognize the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area that is crucial to the economic progress of Latin America and the Caribbean. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.

The full list of winners can be found in the Q3/Q4 2021 edition of LatinFinance magazine. For more information about the selection process, visit www.latinfinance.com/pifawards.

Winning transactions and institutions

Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Andes Autopista Del Norte

Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Brazil Eixo SP

Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Caribbean Enadom LNG

Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Central America CMI Energy's Green Financing

Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Latin America and Power Financing of the Year EnfraGen

Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Mexico Tierra Mojada Refinancing

Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Southern Cone Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado (EFE)

Airport Financing of the Year Lima Airport Expansion

Digital Infrastructure/Telecoms Financing of the Year ATP Group's LatAm Bond Regional Debut

Mining Financing of the Year Mantoverde Copper Mine

Oil & Gas Financing of the Year Costa Azul LNG

Port Financing of the Year Salaverry Port

Road/Rail Financing of the Year Rumo

Renewable Energy Financing of the Year Huemul Renewables Portfolio

Water/Sanitation Financing of the Year Corsan Green Bond

Social Infrastructure Financing of the Year Project Condor

Local Currency Financing of the Year Puerto de Hierro

Bond of the Year Chile's Electricity Tariff Stabilization

Loan of the Year CCEE

Project Sponsor of the Year AES

Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Latin America, Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Mexico and Financial Advisor of the Year SMBC

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Brazil Itaú BBA

Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Central America & Caribbean Scotiabank

Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Andes Santander

Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Southern Cone Goldman Sachs

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Mexico Ritch Mueller y Nicolau

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Brazil Pinheiro Neto

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Central America BLP

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Andes PPU

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Southern Cone Garrigues

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Latin America Milbank

