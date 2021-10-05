Coinstar Adds Make-A-Wish Donation Option on Kiosks Nationwide

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar®, LLC, the global leader in self-service coin counting, today announced its partnership with Make-A-Wish® to enable donations at more than 16,500 Coinstar® kiosks across the country. Consumer donations will support the Make-A-Wish mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

"Coinstar gives consumers the opportunity to use their change to make a lasting change in the lives of children with critical illnesses," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "Every donation big or small made at Coinstar kiosks, helps Make-A-Wish to bring joy back into the lives of wish kids and their families."

Make-A-Wish plays a relevant and essential role in recapturing childhood for the thousands of children and families it serves. A wish can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Make-A-Wish has safely granted over 12,000 wishes to children and families.

"We are delighted to add the Make-A-Wish donation option to our Coinstar kiosks across the country," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar. "The impact that a wish can make on a critically ill child's life is powerful, and we encourage consumers to make a donation today to help make more wishes come true."

Consumers can make tax-deductible donations of any size at Coinstar kiosks nationwide. A list of charities, including Make-A-Wish, that are available to receive donations at individual kiosk locations can be found at www.coinstar.com/findakiosk.

About Coinstar, LLC

Coinstar® is the global leader in self-service coin counting with 23,000 kiosks in North America, Europe, and Japan. More than 800 billion coins have been processed since Coinstar's inception in the early 1990s. In the United States, consumers can convert their change to cash, a no-fee eGift card, or donate to charity at supermarket, mass merchant, drug store, and financial institution kiosk locations. Expanded cash services at Coinstar kiosks include purchasing cryptocurrencies and adding money into digital accounts. For brand advertisers, Coinstar now offers adPlanet™, which enables lead generation on the interactive kiosk screen and a flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks at select grocery locations. For more information on Coinstar or kiosk locations, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

