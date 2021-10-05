The addition of Canvs AI's automated deep text analysis within getWizer's end-to-end consumer insights platform will help expose new insights previously hidden in large amounts of open-ended text-based questions collected from Qual and Quant surveys.

getWizer Announces Partnership with Leading Text Analytics Platform, Canvs AI The addition of Canvs AI's automated deep text analysis within getWizer's end-to-end consumer insights platform will help expose new insights previously hidden in large amounts of open-ended text-based questions collected from Qual and Quant surveys.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- getWizer, an automated, fully tailored consumer insights platform, has partnered with Canvs AI, the leading deep text analysis platform, adding the ability to automatically extract insights from open-ended questions contained within surveys to its growing range of added-value solutions.

Canvs AI instantly and accurately analyzes open-ended text to reveal consumer insights. Its patented approach combines the nuances of modern writing patterns (including slang, shorthand text and emojis) with more traditional language for a complete and deep understanding of consumers' feelings and motivations. Canvas AI's patented approach uses 3 emotional frameworks and up to 42 nuanced emotions, and is trained on billions of social comments and survey open ends, providing the best understanding of human language of any text analytics platform. Its Smart Topical analysis also identifies key topics from the text analysis to drive visibility into consumer discussions.

"As a digital innovator, getWizer is shaking up the traditional world of consumer research to help brands gain quicker, more cost-effective insights," says Jared Feldman, CEO and founder of Canvs AI. "We will add to getWizer's capabilities by enabling them to offer near-instant insights from open-ended, text-based questions. Their users can then use that knowledge to better understand their target market and empower decision making."

This new ability will dramatically improve the time and efficiency involved in analyzing and coding open-ended text in surveys within the getWizer platform.

"The partnership with Canvs AI extends getWizer's capabilities to provide users with a one-stop-shop digital platform for all their research and insights needs," says Alon Ravid, CEO and co-founder of getWizer. "While open-ended questions can offer the ability to truly understand the needs, wants and aspirations of consumers, they add a significant burden to the research process as it requires time and expertise to digest and extract insights from large amounts of additional text. Canvs AI automates this process to rapidly boost time to insight."

The partnership with Canvs adds to the range of solutions at the fingertips of clients within the getWizer platform to streamline the quantitative survey process from design to delivery.

About getWizer

getWizer is a fully tailored Consumer Insights platform that optimizes and automates the market research process, utilizing best-of-breed research technologies and tools. getWizer's software and team of experts frees the insights team to focus on delivering better consumer insights that ignite smarter decision making. getWizer is backed by Nielsen and counts among its customers brands such as Reebok, Wilson Sporting Goods, Playtika and Next Insurance. For more information visit www.getwizer.com.

About Canvs AI

Canvs AI is a customer insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Canvs' patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Canvs is used by the entertainment industry, OTT providers, production companies, CPG, market research companies, and more to create research efficiency and leverage the power of emotion and behavior insights to grow their brands. Start understanding your customers better at canvs.ai .

