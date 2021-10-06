Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in Wichita, Kansas

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP) (the "Company") announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Wichita, Kansas. This 1,750 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located within the Cambridge Market Shopping Center at 9738 East 21st Street North, Wichita, Kansas. The store will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products. This is Simply Mac's second store in Kansas, with its first store opened two months ago in the city of Lawrence.

Simply, Inc. Opens New Simply Mac Store in Wichita, Kansas

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "We are excited to open our newest Simply Mac store in Wichita, the largest city in Kansas with a population of nearly 400,000 people and nearly 650,000 people in the metro area. Wichita has a long history as a center for aircraft manufacturing and remains home to Learjet, Airbus, Textron Aviation and Spirit AeroSystems. It is also home to Wichita State University, the third largest in Kansas with over 14,000 students. Our new store is only three miles from Campus. With the closest Apple store located 2.5 hours away in Oklahoma City, our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to serving the product and service needs of WSU students and residents of Wichita and the surrounding metro area."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 53 retail stores in 18 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to store expansion plans, the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the Wichita Simply Mac store, our ability to open new store locations consistent with our site selection model, our ability to attract and retain new customers, our ability to meet projected operating income, our expectations for store profitability, our expectations for future lease rates, our ability to capitalize on operational efficiencies, our supply chain and our customer traffic, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 30, 2021, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simply, Inc.