SunnySports Revitalizes Presence in Outdoor Retail with Rebrand

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunnySports, a trusted destination for outdoor gear and content, today introduced a refreshed brand identity designed to better connect with current customers as well as new outdoor enthusiasts. Leading with a redesigned website, a reimagined logo, updated social media pages, and a modern outdoor adventure blog, the rebranded SunnySports will provide the best experience and service for outdoor adventurers so everyone can #ChooseTheOutdoors.

"SunnySports was never truly 'branded' until now. We saw a huge potential, and a need, for a community-focused brand in the outdoor market," said Michael Amkreutz, CEO of Adorama Inc. "Not only can we provide an enhanced customer experience through a carefully curated product selection, we also have the opportunity to uniquely engage with our community and be part of their outdoor adventures from start to finish. After all, outside is for everyone, and through collaboration and creativity, we are committed to helping adventurers choose the outdoors in whatever way they decide to make that happen."

The customer experience is a priority for SunnySports, and through its rebranding, the team will cater to customers through a curated selection of products and continue sharing their knowledge and passion with adventure seekers of every experience level. With a focus on content, conservation, and community, SunnySports strives to inspire outdoor enthusiasts and assist in their adventures. Whether that adventure is hiking through the neighborhood, experiencing the beauty of nature, kayaking, or anything in between, SunnySports offers quality, eco-conscious products, while providing the advice and inspiration needed to have the best outdoor experience.

To learn more and experience the new SunnySports, visit https://www.sunnysports.com . Be sure to connect and interact with the brand on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About SunnySports

SunnySports is a premium outdoor sporting goods retailer and part of the Adorama family of brands. Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama , SunnySports , Leisure Pro , Scuba.com , and PRINTIQUE . Shopping is available online, featuring the latest in apparel, gear and tech. Through community, collaboration and a shared love of the open air, SunnySports helps customers take on adventures big and small. Proving that anyone and everyone can experience fun in the sun, nature and water, as each journey allows them to #ChooseTheOutdoors.

