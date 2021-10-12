John Azarian's World-Famous Collection of Classic TV and Movie Props, Costumes Soars at Heritage Auctions in November

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate developer John Azarian purchased pieces of show-biz memorabilia at auction in 1995, highlighted by Batman and Robin's costumes from the 1960's TV series, worn by Adam West and Burt Ward.

George Reeves’ Superman costume

"Most people collect because it makes them feel nostalgic and there's some emotion to the items they collect," Azarian says. "That certainly was the case for me."

Azarian would become world-renowned for his coveted collection of recognizable props and outfits from beloved TV series and motion pictures. He has assembled a museum's worth from the original Star Trek, George Reeves' Superman series, Lost in Space, I Dream of Jeannie, Gilligan's Island, Battlestar Galactica, Laverne & Shirley, All in the Family, the first X-Men film, the second and third Terminators.

And on Nov. 7, many of those memories will become someone else's, as Heritage Auctions proudly presents nearly 110 cherished and revered Hollywood treasures from The Azarian Collection.

The Superman costumes include one worn by George Reeves on TV in Adventure s of Superman , and the costume worn by the first actor to play Superman on the big screen, Kirk Alyn, as well as one worn by Christopher Reeve in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

Azarian collected uniforms from Star Trek and also his beloved Lost in Space; this auction is filled with a closet's worth of memories from both.

Azarian has changed course on collecting, and so he parts with some of his legendary collection to make room for new things. Hence his desire to share his extraordinary collection with others who share that unbridled passion.

"I've had many of these pieces for 10, 20, 30 years, and I have thoroughly enjoyed them," he said. "People have asked me: 'Aren't you sad to be parting with these things?' And I say no, I'm just moving on. If I had owned them for a short time, then, perhaps, yes. But I can honestly say I have enjoyed them fully. And now it's someone else's turn to love them as much as I have."

Heritage Auctions is the largest fine art and collectibles auction house founded in the United States, and the world's largest collectibles auctioneer. Heritage maintains offices in New York, Dallas, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Chicago, Palm Beach, London, Paris, Geneva, Amsterdam and Hong Kong.

Hi-Res images available:

Tony Fay

Tony Fay PR

tony@tonyfayrp.com

972.273.0794



Angela Lang

Tony Fay PR

angela@tonyfaypr.com

214.548.0827

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heritage Auctions