Maryland Attorney Releases Must-Have Guide for Employee Rights

"The perfect time to read this book is when you begin working in Maryland. The essential time to read it is when you have a problem." And so begins Gregg H. Mosson's succinct, authoritative review of employee rights in his home state of Maryland.

Mosson's step-by-step guide empowers employees to take ownership of their rights by distilling complex legal doctrines and law into digestible language.

Informed by Mosson's expansive track record fighting for workers, Employee Rights in Maryland offers easily understood insights about issues employees might encounter at every level of their company, such as at-will employment, the employee handbook, owed wages, union matters, illegal workplace discrimination and retaliation, leave from work laws, unemployment benefits, and workers' compensation. All this in addition to more niche expertise found in stand-alone chapters on gathering and preserving evidence, court discovery, and seeking legal advice.

About Gregg. H. Mosson, Esq.

An Attorney at Mosson Law, LLC (www.mossonlaw.com), Mr. Mosson practices regularly in Maryland state and federal courts, as well as before other administrative bodies. He has been named a Rising Star in Plaintiff's Employment Law by Maryland Super Lawyers Magazine from 2016 through 2021.

Mr. Mosson is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he served as staff editor and then associate comments editor of the Law Review. During the spring 2019 and 2020 semesters, he served as an adjunct professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law.

