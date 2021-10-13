Canon U.S.A. Announces Availability of Sensing Unit for imagePRESS C910 Series This Sensing Unit-A1 complements this color imagePRESS series to help users achieve accurate color and front to back registration alignment.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the availability of the Sensing Unit-A1 for the imagePRESS C910 Series that is designed to help increase efficiency while producing consistent output and accurate color.

As Canon U.S.A. announced earlier the availability of the Sensing Unit-A1 for imagePRESS C10010VP Series, the Sensing Unit can now attached to the imagePRESS C910 Series to adjust and monitor front-to-back registration and color accuracy before and during production, continuously adjusting on the fly. Combined with the powerful features of the color imagePRESS C910 Series, a high level of automation can now be realized to help achieve color repeatability and front to back registration consistency—all while maintaining high productivity.

The Sensing Unit brings a new level of advanced automation to the imagePRESS C910 Series with automatic measurement of color and front to back registration patches that can take place before or in real time during production runs. Designed to help improve efficiencies and print quality on high value applications, these measurements can even take place on long sheet medias up to 30" in length, including 6-panel brochures and posters/signage.1

The Sensing Unit can also provide additional quality control and print consistency by monitoring and adjusting during a production run by reading color patches that are printed on the sheet. If there is no room for printing color patches on the sheet, a test target sheet can be set up to be automatically printed at defined intervals.

Cross Shade Adjustment, which provides consistent color density across the sheet, as well as Secondary Transfer Voltage, which promotes proper toner transfer and a clean internal environment, can be set up by the user to be completed before production runs helping to provide optimized output on the specific media from the first sheet.

"The Sensing Unit has been a fantastic addition to our imagePRESS," said Brad Rusticus, the general manager of Five Lakes Press, Inc., a Canon client. "It maintains the color great and the registration consistently tight without any manual operator's adjustment. My production team is getting more done, and we are confident that every sheet is ready for our finishing department."

The Sensing Unit is another example of Canon U.S.A.'s dedication to innovation by providing a solution that can help production environments meet high standards for quality and printing, increasing overall value by providing features that can help users shorten turnaround times and automating routine color checks and inspection.

"We are excited to announce that the Sensing Unit which is designed to help provide consistent and stable output across production runs is now supported on imagePRESS C910 Series," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "Today's operators are tasked with managing multiple tasks and the Sensing Unit can help save time allowing them to focus on other important areas of business, while maintaining a high level of print quality."

Availability:

The Sensing Unit-A1 is available for the imagePRESS C910 Series powered by the PRISMAsync print server and imagePRESS Server.

For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 The Sensing Unit-A1 is not compatible with the imagePRESS Printer Kit-F1, Copy Tray-R2, Staple Finisher-AC1, and Booklet Finisher-AC1 at launch.

