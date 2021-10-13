Cascades' Fourth Sustainability Action Plan: A Prix initiatives circulaires Winner

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades is pleased to announce that its fourth Sustainability Action Plan was a winner in the Medium and Large Business category of the Prix initiatives circulaires presented by Québec Circulaire.

This competition recognizes initiatives that redefine business models, and production and consumption methods, so as to accelerate the transition to a circular economy in Québec. Cascades' fourth Sustainability Action Plan, launched last spring, has been recognized as a catalyst for change in support of a circular business model; its "solutions driven" commitments, among the Plan's four main pillars, are the basis for this recognition. For the first time in its history, Cascades has set itself an eco-design target: 100% of the packaging manufactured and sold by the company will be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

"We're extremely proud to be recognized for driving positive change in terms of the circular economy. Cascades built its business model based on the conviction that the materials rejected by some could be useful to others. Seeing the enthusiasm for the circular economy today, shared by so many organizations, motivates us to do even more in collaboration with our customers and partners. We would like to thank Québec Circulaire for this honour and their tremendous contribution to promote the circular economy to life," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

As a major stakeholder in North America's recovery and recycling chain, Cascades operates 17 sorting centres and 83% of the fibres it incorporates into its hygiene and packaging products are recycled. More than 90% of its products are currently recyclable. The company diverts 2.2 million tonnes of fibre from landfills annually by integrating them into its products manufactured in North America, thereby saving more than 31.7 million trees from being cut down. In 2020, 13,112 tonnes of recycled plastic were used to manufacture its food packaging. As well, 80% of the company's manufacturing waste is given a second life, mainly by being reused to enrich the soil, fertilize agricultural land or supply biomass boilers.

The general public is invited to vote for their favourite initiative among the five declared winners, in order to award the competition's ultimate prize: the Prix coup de cœur. The vote takes place until October 17 under this link.

To review the plan in full, refer to the Sustainability Action Plan - Cascades .

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs more than 11,700 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

