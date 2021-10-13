CNSI Completes Cloud Migration for Illinois IMPACT Provider Enrollment System and Electronic Health Record Medicaid Incentive Payment Program

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative healthcare technology and management solutions, announced today that it has successfully migrated the Illinois IMPACT Provider Enrollment System (PES) and the Illinois Electronic Health Record Medicaid Incentive Payment Program (eMIPP) to Amazon Web Services' (AWS) secure public cloud. The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services' (HFS) decision to migrate these systems to the cloud will bring cost savings to the state through improved scalability and flexibility. More than 250,000 active providers are managed through the Illinois PES annually.

CNSI announced in June that the state of Illinois selected the company's Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) for core claims processing, provider management, encounter data processing, and managed care performance management.

With the highest NASPO evaluation score in the multi-state claims processing evaluation, CNSI's evoBrix® family of products supports public health enterprise modernization efforts across six states. Working with AWS, the company was first to move a MMIS platform to the AWS Cloud in Washington State in 2018. Building on that success, CNSI and AWS announced a new initiative in August 2021 to deliver next-generation MMIS technology and services on a cloud-native platform, accelerating an era of rapid deployments combined with real-time, actionable insights made possible through data integration and robust data analytics.

"Illinois' decision to embrace the most current, scalable, and flexible provider enrollment technology will yield benefits and savings for the state for years to come," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, CNSI. "We're proud to be a part of their mission to help Illinoisans access high quality health care and fulfill child support obligations to advance their physical, mental, and financial well-being."

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies in the United States. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities. Headquartered in the United States with a major technology center in Chennai, India, CNSI employs a world-class team with large scale mission-critical information technology implementation experience. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com.

