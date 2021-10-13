Turo Appoints 2 Chainz to Treat Yourself Officer The famed rapper and Turo investor will treat travelers and entrepreneurs looking to find their drive with a special Turo upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo and 2 Chainz have partnered up to give travelers the chance to find their drive and enjoy the finer things in life. In a nod to Treat Yo' Self Day,* Turo has appointed legendary rapper and connoisseur of exquisite things, 2 Chainz, as the company's Treat Yourself Officer. His first order of business is helping the Turo community bring more joy to their travel experiences.

2 Chainz with a Lamborghini Urus booked on Turo

2 Chainz wants to hook you up with a 25% discount on Turo so you can upgrade your road trip or vacation with a more sophisticated car, something that fits your vibe, or maybe just a couple extra goodies. Just send 2 Chainz a screenshot of your hotel or flight reservation for an upcoming trip, or show him proof of a previously canceled trip with a rental car company.

2 Chainz treated himself to this custom-wrapped Lamborghini Urus from Turo in Atlanta — a properly opulent vehicle that's fit for a man of his tastes. "As the newly appointed Treat Yourself Officer and investor at Turo, I will focus on helping guests and hosts find their drive as travelers and entrepreneurs," said 2 Chainz. "First order of business, I want to upgrade you. If you've got a previously canceled trip with a regular rental car, I'm going to give you a more VIP experience than the mediocre rental."

It's well-documented that 2 Chainz lives an over-the-top life full of luxurious and extravagant indulgences, but not every upgrade has to be to something quite so fabulous as this Lambo. Treating yourself can mean something different to everyone, as long as it speaks to you or makes you happy. It could be springing for that high-performance luxury car, or could be something as simple as adding an Extra like camping equipment to your trip, or booking a pet-friendly car so you can take your dog along on your next road trip.

To score a discount that'll help you treat yourself during your fall travels, first make sure you've signed up for a Turo account. Then email 2Chainz@turo.com and say what's up, and he'll email you back with instructions on how to provide proof of your upcoming travel plans or canceled rental car reservation. You'll then receive an email with your promo code for 25% off a Turo trip!**

2 Chainz is accepting submissions today through Wednesday, October 20, so you have a week to find your drive and decide how you want to treat yourself!

* "Treat Yo' Self Day" was celebrated by characters Donna Meagle and Tom Haverford in several episodes of NBC's Parks & Recreation

** Must have a Turo account in good standing and be opted in to marketing communications. Accepting submissions from October 13-20, 2021. Promo code will be available to use through October 31, 2021. Maximum discount $75. Additional terms apply.

About Turo: Turo is the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, Canada, and the UK. Guests choose from a totally unique selection of nearby cars, while hosts earn extra cash to offset the costs of car ownership. A pioneer of the sharing economy and the travel industry, Turo is a safe, supportive community over 20 million strong with more than 650,000 vehicles listed and over 1,5000 unique makes and models available.

Turo's Treat Yourself Officer 2 Chainz

Turo creates authentic, shared travel experiences by connecting local car owners with travelers in need of a car. (PRNewsFoto/Turo)

