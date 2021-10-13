TuSimple Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, TuSimple will host a conference call beginning at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed at ir.tusimple.com, where a replay will be made available.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/TuSimple Holdings Inc.)

What:

TuSimple Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time:

2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time)

To Listen via Telephone:

North America (toll-free): +1 (888) 771-4371

International (caller-paid): +1 (847) 585-4405

Conference ID: 50222733

To Listen via Internet:

ir.tusimple.com

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

###

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings Inc.