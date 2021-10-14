DFCP Completes Acquisition of Unichem, Expands Team for Inaugural Fund

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DalFort Capital Partners ("DalFort") announced it has acquired Unichem, Inc. ("Unichem"), a Haw River, NC-based manufacturer of specialty adhesives and chemicals, through its affiliate, Key Polymer Holdings, LLC ("Key Polymer").

Unichem's products are used in a broad array of end markets, including: textiles, automotive, construction, consumer products, health care, industrial and paper products. Its core business is providing custom chemicals formulated to customer specifications.

Gary Harris, former shareholder and President of Unichem, stated, "We are excited to work with Key Polymer, a company that I have known and admired for many years. The business models for both companies are complementary, which will facilitate numerous strategic opportunities. Working with Key Polymer will enhance both businesses' competitive positioning and forward sustainability."

Bill Newman, President of Key Polymer, stated, "We are excited to partner with Gary Harris, Rick Bishop, Scott Fowler, and the rest of the talented Unichem team to collectively assist in driving growth within Unichem's business. Unichem has built an outstanding reputation in product quality, formulating techniques, and service to its customer base. I believe the synergies between Unichem and Key Polymer will allow us to further strengthen our respective positions in the specialty chemical segment."

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as Key Polymer's legal counsel. Carruthers & Roth, P.A. served as Unichem's legal counsel. Ernst & Young, LLP served as Key Polymer's financial advisor.

DalFort announced it has added two members to its growing team, Hillary Brown as Vice President and Fletcher Boyles as Associate.

Prior to joining DalFort, Hillary spent two years as Vice President in the Asset Management Division of Goldman Sachs, where she was responsible for financial reporting for alternative investment products. Hillary's prior experience included nine years with Ernst & Young, LLP, focusing on financial due diligence for both buy-side and sell-side transactions as well as assurance services for clients in the financial services industry. Hillary graduated from Texas A&M University with an M.S. in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Prior to joining DalFort, Fletcher focused on mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures as well as capital raises in the oil and gas sector for Wells Fargo Securities within its Investment Banking Division. Prior to Wells Fargo, Fletcher served as Financial Analyst as Petro Waste Environmental, LP and assisted in its sale to Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM). Fletcher received a B.A. in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin.

DalFort anticipates closing on its inaugural fund, DalFort Capital Partners Fund I, L.P. in Q4 2021.

About DalFort Capital Partners

DalFort Capital Partners is a sector-focused investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market. We work collaboratively to strengthen a company's strategic and financial position through operational improvements and acquisitions of complementary businesses. We specialize in identifying and executing strategic add-on acquisitions for our portfolio companies that enhance the company's relationship with existing customers and expand its reach into new geographies or market niches.

