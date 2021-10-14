Hightower Joins the Foundation for Financial Planning as 2021 Impact Partner

The partnership delivers crucial support for Hightower advisors looking to deliver pro bono financial planning to families in need

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced that it has joined the Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP), the nation's only 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity solely devoted to supporting the delivery of pro bono financial planning, as a 2021 Impact Partner.

Founded in 1995 by advisors looking to give back to their communities, the FFP powers pro bono financial planning by supporting efforts linking volunteer financial planners with people in crisis or need, providing them with free, quality advice that can help to improve both their finances and their lives.

As an Impact Partner, Hightower advisors who want to expand their pro bono services will gain access to FFP opportunities throughout the year, such as the organization's Retirement Resilience program serving at-risk seniors and the Financial Planning for Cancer program serving families affected by cancer.

Additionally, Hightower will be incorporating aspects of FFP's programming into its curriculum for the Hightower Center for Leadership (HTCL), the firm's award-winning two-year education and training certificate program designed to empower and engage the next generation of Hightower advisory business leaders. The program provides simulation-based training on team dynamics, operations decisions, equity structures and organic growth for next-gen partners and leaders. HTCL is focused heavily on practical learning; incorporating the FFP program allows advisors to get impactful, hands-on experience.

"Joining the FFP as a 2021 Impact Partner is an exciting opportunity for Hightower advisors who are driven to make a difference in their communities," said Meghan McCartan, managing director and head of marketing at Hightower. "We believe strongly in the necessity of FFP's mission and are proud to be including it as part of our Hightower Center for Leadership training. It is so important for next-gen advisors to have the chance to weave pro-bono opportunities into their practices from the start, and we have already seen great interest in this collaboration from Hightower advisors across the U.S."

Hightower's focus on the benefits of practical learning is reinforced from the top down; recently, Chairman and CEO Bob Oros funded the development of a Multi-Asset Fund at his alma mater, Central Michigan University. This fund gives a new generation of potential financial planners and advisors hands-on investment experience managing a portfolio with equities, fixed income, cash and alternative investments.

"Hightower is focused on growth; we cannot continue to grow without a decided focus on the next generation of leaders," says Mr. Oros. "Enabling those leaders means giving them real opportunities to see what a difference effective financial planning can make."

To learn more about the FFP, please visit: https://ffpprobono.org/

