My Alarm Center Announces Plans to Expand Eastern Region with the Promotion of James Harper to Regional Vice President of Sales

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Alarm Center ("Company"), a leading provider in residential home security, announced its plans to expand East Coast operations with the announcement of a new leader today. James Harper, previously Director of Sales at Alarm Monitoring Services of Atlanta ("AMSA Security"), the Company's brand located in Atlanta, GA, has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Sales, Eastern Region.

James Harper - Regional Vice President, Eastern Region at My Alarm Center

Harper joined the Company in August 2017 as Field Training Manager at AMSA Security. In his four years with the Company, Harper has held progressively responsible roles within the organization and has been recognized for his success in operationalizing and growing AMSA's sales force while consistently beating sales targets and setting new benchmarks for the team. In his new role, Harper will continue reporting to Darren Goodman, Senior Vice President of Sales at My Alarm Center. As Regional Vice President, Eastern Region, Harper will oversee sales teams for the Company's East Coast brands, AMSA Security and My Alarm Center.

Harper's role will be critical in accelerating growth through streamlining sales operations, providing first-class customer service, and driving new customer acquisition. By aligning the organization up and down the east coast, the Company will seek to grow its base in its existing markets PA, NJ, DE, MD, and GA, and quickly expand its footprint into surrounding areas. Harper will be tasked with scaling the teams immediately to support the growing operation while remaining dedicated to fostering customer engagement, nurturing existing business partnerships, and seeking additional strategic partnerships to support the Company's strategic goals.

Darren Goodman, Senior Vice President of Sales at My Alarm Center, commented on Harper's promotion, "James has a keen ability to inspire our sales organization to have a healthy disregard for the impossible. His ability to balance organic organizational growth with a change mindset while creating a culture of engagement, fun, and executional excellence is unparalleled."

Harper has over nine years of security industry experience and 15 years of leadership experience that he will bring to his new role. Before joining AMSA Security, Harper held the position of Regional Inventory manager at MasTec, working with AT&T Digital Life Home Security. Harper has a B.S. in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Xavier University of Louisiana.

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and small business customers throughout the United States. With a primary focus on providing best-in-class security and alarm monitoring, My Alarm Center offers a range of services to help protect customers. In addition to intrusion, fire and carbon monoxide protection, My Alarm Center delivers smart home integration, expanding security services to a total lifestyle solution—and keeping customers connected to home and family from anywhere. Ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States, the My Alarm Center family of brands includes, Alarm Capital Alliance (ACA), the acquisition vehicle of the Company, Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in WA, PA, NJ, and DE. For more information, visit myalarmcenter.com.

