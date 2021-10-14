The 2021 awards' theme "Ecosystem X" challenges U.S. artists to express an aspirational vision of humanity by illustrating a just, sustainable, flourishing world.

Power-Shifting In Philanthropy and The Arts: The Future Art Awards Launches Open Call "Ecosystem X" For Artists To Reimagine Life On Earth

Power-Shifting In Philanthropy and The Arts: The Future Art Awards Launches Open Call "Ecosystem X" For Artists To Reimagine Life On Earth The 2021 awards' theme "Ecosystem X" challenges U.S. artists to express an aspirational vision of humanity by illustrating a just, sustainable, flourishing world.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating concept-inspired art awards with a commitment to participatory grantmaking in the arts, MOZAIK Philanthropy has launched its 3rd Future Art Awards: Ecosystem X , an arts-based reimagining of life on planet Earth. The awards are open to all professional, amateur, and student artists in the United States, using contemporary art as a medium for social change. BIPOC and historically marginalized or underrepresented artists are encouraged to submit their art.

The Future Art Awards are open to all U.S. artists using contemporary art as a medium for social change.

MOZAIK Philanthropy has convened an independent jury of artists to review the art submissions through a blind review process, set to award 10 featured artists with $5,000 award honorariums before the New Year. A new prize has been announced this year, the Future Student Art Prize, which will award a $5,000 academic scholarship/stipend to a rising high school senior, senior, or higher education student to advance their studies in the arts. Collectively, all prize-winning artists will showcase their artworks in a curated virtual exhibition, opening free to the public in early 2022.

Jury members of the Future Art Awards: Ecosystem X include: Stacey R. Queen, educator, artist, art historian, and blogger; Native Hawaiian artist, illustrator, and visionary, Solomon Robert Nui Enos; art, architecture, and social historian, Leah Gallant; artist, anti-violence advocate, scholar, teacher, mother, and citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Kimberly Robertson; Chinese sculptor, Jiannan Wu; Haitian American, self-taught cartoonist, Jason "JaFLEU" Fleurant; 18-year-old production design artist, Jacob Wiant; and Iranian Interdisciplinary visual artist, Ghazal Rahimi. The jury is composed of featured and special mention artists and art writers from the previous Future Art Awards and Future Art Writer Awards, modeling a circular economy where previous prize winners 'pay it forward' to the next generation of grantees in the arts.

Previously, over 100 artists have been featured in the 2020 and 2021 Future Art Awards, ranging across all ages and career stages, including: photographers, painters, sculptors, street artists, muralists, mixed-media artists, visual, multi and interdisciplinary artists, illustrators, animators, 3D artists, cartoonists, technologists, shorts filmmakers, poets, art writers, composers, weavers, dancers, and creative performers.

"The Future Art Awards has the power to dismantle structural barriers in philanthropy and the arts by acknowledging the colonial origins and racial capitalism that both industries have adopted and used to thwart true creativity and inclusion. This model of power-shifting philanthropy redistributes decision-making power into the hands of artists committed to democratization and decolonization, offering a pathway to an equitable art world," comments Executive Director of MOZAIK Philanthropy, Keely Badger. "We are especially excited to see how artists interpret this cycle's theme and use their art to rethink existing paradigms and co-create positive futures."

The open call for art is free to submit and will run through December 1. 2021.

Please visit: https://mozaikphilanthropy.org/faa/

View original content:

SOURCE MOZAIK Philanthropy