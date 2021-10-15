PathAI Announces Strategic Partnership with Roche to Enable Development and Distribution of Digital Pathology Diagnostics Partnership brings together PathAI's market-leading artificial intelligence-powered technology and Roche's assay development and digital pathology capabilities to offer an integrated diagnostic solution for laboratories and biopharmaceutical clients.

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology for pathology, and Roche, a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, announced a strategic partnership to develop and distribute PathAI's AI-powered technology through Roche's uPath enterprise software, enabling broad access to digital pathology diagnostics to support clinical research and companion diagnostic (CDx) programs globally.

AI-powered pathology has the potential to inform biomarker development, better identify and treat patients, and enable personalized medicine. However, the digital pathology industry is largely fragmented across various software, hardware and algorithm providers, which has prevented effective implementation of AI platforms in labs. The collaboration between PathAI and Roche now provides a comprehensive menu of AI-powered digital pathology solutions in diagnostics.

"This collaboration brings together all of the components required to deliver and commercialize a differentiated AI-based digital pathology medical device including assay, scanner, image management system, and image analysis algorithms. We believe this collaboration will unlock the potential for digital pathology in the CDx setting, offering a differentiated service to biopharma sponsors and ultimately new opportunities to improve patient outcomes," says Dr. Andy Beck, CEO of PathAI.

The collaboration will initially involve distribution of PathAI-developed research-use-only (RUO) algorithms through NAVIFY Digital Pathology, the cloud version of Roche's uPath enterprise software, focusing on immuno-oncology in multiple cancer types. The collaboration will also support biopharmaceutical partners with an end-to-end solution for CDx development, leveraging Roche's diagnostic assays and pathology lab solutions with new and expanded innovative imaging tools from PathAI, in addition to the AI tools already provided by Roche.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology. PathAI's platform promises substantial improvements to the accuracy of diagnosis and the efficacy of treatment of diseases like cancer, leveraging modern approaches in machine and deep learning. Based in Boston, PathAI works with leading life sciences companies and researchers to advance precision medicine. To learn more, visit pathai.com .

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognized as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.





SOURCE PathAI