SprintRay Announces Multi-Year Partnership with World's Fastest Man and Eight-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Usain Bolt

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay Inc., a global MedTech pioneer and industry leader in digital dentistry and 3D printing solutions, today announced a five-year partnership with eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt. Bolt and SprintRay are also collaborating with the Jamaican Dental Association to invest in the launch of "Bolt Labs, powered by SprintRay" – an initiative with a mission to make world-class digital dental care accessible to Jamaica. The SprintRay Foundation, in partnership with Bolt Foundation, will establish dental clinics, including 3D dental labs and a mobile unit, which will further address the critical dental needs of both adults and children, as well as those located in more remote areas of Jamaica.

"SprintRay is excited to partner with Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man and widely considered to be the greatest Sprinter of all time, to represent our Company and help us expand access to high-quality, digital dental care on a global scale," said SprintRay CEO and Co-Founder Amir Mansouri, Ph.D. "This initiative marks a pivotal step, as SprintRay continues to act on our mission to improve dental care quality and delivery times through technological innovation. Using our ecosystem of dental 3D printing products, dental work can now be completed in a fraction of the time and cost, and without multiple offices visits."

"SprintRay's biggest value proposition is the benefits of time compression afforded to every stakeholder, and there is no one else on this planet like Usain Bolt to inspire us to amplify the impact of speed and time," said Erich Kreidler, SprintRay's President.

"I am proud to represent and partner with SprintRay and fellow 'Sprinters,' as we call ourselves. This is a company that is poised to transform the digital dental industry on a global scale," said Usain Bolt. "This initiative is intended to accelerate a very critical and unmet need for improvements in dental care access across the world, starting with Jamaica, where there is less than one dentist for every 100,000 residents. I look forward to working with SprintRay to give confidence and the best possible smile to every citizen of this planet."

Usain Bolt will be present in-person with industry leaders and doctors at SprintRay's inaugural 3D Next Summit in Miami, Florida from October 21-24, 2021, as a keynote speaker.

