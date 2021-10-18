Austin Dermatology & Vein announces new name and welcomes new Dermatologist to serve the Austin community

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Dermatology & Vein is proud to announce their new name – Farady Dermatology Associates and welcomes Dr. Jonathan Bielfield as a board-certified Dermatologist. Dr. Bielfield will treat patients at Farady Dermatology Associates (1500 W. 34th Street, Austin, TX) for general and cosmetic dermatology.

Farady Dermatology Assocaites

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Jonathan Bielfield to the practice," said Dr. Amy Ross, CEO of Dermatology Medical Partners. "He provides a great blend of medical and cosmetic dermatology clinical education and knowledge with a strong passion for providing individualized care."

Dr. Jonathan Bielfield is a board-certified dermatologist who has specialized interests in surgical and cosmetic dermatology. He completed his dermatology residency through Rocky Vista University/Colorado Dermatology Institute in Colorado Springs, CO. He had extensive training at the University of Colorado during his residency. He was a practicing orthopedic surgeon prior to switching to dermatology in 2014.

Dr. Bielfield's approach in treatment is empathetic and sees himself as an educator and a guide who empowers each patient to become active in their own care. He strives to develop trusting and long-lasting relationships with each patient.

Farady Dermatology Associates (Formerly Austin Dermatology & Vein) is a Dermatology practice providing comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services. Farady Dermatology Associates accepts all major insurances including (but not limited to) Medicare, United Healthcare, Aetna, BCBS, Tricare, Cigna, Oscare, Wellcare, Humana. Farady Dermatology Associates offers patients high quality patient care, personalized to serve each patient's needs.

Skin checks are important – especially for patients with a personal or family history of skin issues. For more information on the practice or to schedule a skin check, visit www.austindermvein.com or call 512-485-7700. Farady Dermatology Associates located at 1500 W. 34th Street, Austin, TX 78703.

