World-renowned 120+ year-old Food Equipment Company expands its bespoke solutions to offer a new innovative one-stop-shop for infused products to Edibles Makers and the Medicated Market

Baker Perkins launches Infusent™ -- a groundbreaking new brand of products to support the Infused Edibles Market in North America

Baker Perkins launches Infusent™ -- a groundbreaking new brand of products to support the Infused Edibles Market in North America World-renowned 120+ year-old Food Equipment Company expands its bespoke solutions to offer a new innovative one-stop-shop for infused products to Edibles Makers and the Medicated Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Perkins Inc. announces the launch of their new brand of products: Infusent™ an infused food equipment manufacturer specializing in creating exceptional products, innovations, solutions, and scalable equipment to support the infused product industry. Infusent™ is powered by Baker Perkins Inc., bringing 120+ years of engineering expertise, bespoke ingenuity, and customer care backed by lifetime support. With its launch, Baker Perkins Inc. signals its continued commitment while clearing the path for a more targeted approach to serve customer needs within the infused edible market.

We are proud to present Infusent™ to address the fast-paced developing needs of the infused markets. Baker Perkins' entrepreneurial approach and reputation for providing excellent innovative products and services is anchored in the DNA of the Infusent™ brand of products and underpins our commitment to support our customers on their growth journey. We are already recognizing opportunities for all involved.

— Dan Smith, President Infusent™

Infusent™ provides full-service partnerships for large and small businesses alike, drawing back on its strong heritage and process knowledge to make customer visions a reality in a rapidly expanding market. Within its Innovation Centers, Infusent™ experts work with customers through the entire process – from initial recipe testing to designing and engineering tailored solutions. Makers can trust reliable, hygienic equipment to create infused edible products safely and deliciously – and help their companies grow.

As one of our most valued customers commented:

At our scale, there isn't a better option on the market than the Infusent™ ServoForm™ Mini.

—Stephen Markle, VP Production, Planet 13

Safety and hygienic performance – across equipment and production processes – are key in producing infused edibles at a larger scale. Infusent™ translates these challenges into customized solutions to meet individual customer demand. Renowned solutions such as the ServoForm™ Mini and ServoForm™ depositing systems are game changers for makers across North America. Their flexibility, efficient production and hygienic design set new industry standards while reduced energy consumption and easy transport reduce the ecological footprint and increase mobility across facilities.

Infusent™ aims to serve as a blueprint for the future of infused edibles manufacturing across the United States.

We are excited to offer Infusent™ as a trusted resource to the infused manufacturing sectors – something that Baker Perkins has been carefully crafting for some time. It is gratifying to provide world-class solutions and support for these talented businesses and entrepreneurs who offer safe, high-quality health & wellness products to benefit everyone.

— Tony Gonzalez, Market Development Director Infusent™

Learn more about Infusent's™ expertise at www.infusent.com

About

Infusent™ is a food equipment manufacturer specializing in creating exceptional products, innovations, solutions, and scalable equipment to support the infused edibles industry. Infusent™ is powered by Baker Perkins, bringing 120+ years of engineering expertise, bespoke ingenuity, and customer care backed by lifetime support. Makers can trust reliable, hygienic equipment to create infused edible confections safely and deliciously – and help their companies grow.

Infusent™ — Infusing Innovations. www.infusent.com

Follow:

IG: @infusent.usa LI: linkedin.com/company/infusent

Baker Perkins is a successful UK-based global supplier of food processing equipment and aftermarket services for the bakery, confectionery, food extrusion as well as other extrusion markets, breakfast cereal, pet food and biscuit, cookie, and cracker end-markets. Headquartered in Peterborough, United Kingdom, and with facilities in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, Baker Perkins serves a diverse and growing mix of customers across the food industry globally. https://www.bakerperkins.com

Follow:

IG: @bakerperkins LI: linkedin.com/company/baker-perkins/

Meet Team Infusent™ at MJ Biz Con, Las Vegas, Nevada

Expo: October 19-22, 2021

Booth #C6611

Media Contact: Tony Gonzalez, Market Development Director

Tony.Gonzalez@infusent.com

(616) 785-7537

The Infusent™ ServoForm™ Mini depositor is the MVP of the infused edibles makers toolkit and contributes to a successful manually operated production line. This powerful workhorse can produce deposited candies, gummies, jellies, toffees, and lollipops at piece weights ranging from 2g to 16g. The ServoForm™ Mini has hygienic design built right in, making it ideal for production in the medicated markets.

Please come meet the Infusent™ team at MJBizCon Expo in Las Vegas, October 20-22 at Booth: #C6611.Infusent™ offers equipment for producing a variety of edible products.

Infusent™ is a main sponsor of The Zodiac Party, a celestial event taking place on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 during MJBizCon Las Vegas. We will have a live demonstration of the ServoForm™ Mini and come meet our innovation center experts!

Infusent™ is an infused food equipment manufacturer aimed towards creating exceptional products, innovations, solutions, and scalable equipment to aid the makers of the health & wellness medicated markets. Infusent™ is powered by Baker Perkins, bringing 120+ years of engineering expertise, bespoke ingenuity, and selfless customer care backed by lifetime support. Infusent™ — Infusing Innovations

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infusent