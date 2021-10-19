Common App Updates Application to Include Cambridge International

These changes reflect the expansion of the Cambridge program in the U.S. and will allow students to better showcase their hard work to college and universities.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, the world's largest provider of K-12 integrated education programs, announced today that Common App has updated its application to include the Cambridge International program. With this new update, Common App now includes Cambridge International's Pre-Advanced and Advanced courses and exams.

"With this update to the Common App, Cambridge high school students will be better, and more fairly, represented when applying to over 900 colleges," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "Many Cambridge students are low income and first generation, and we believe they deserve every opportunity to demonstrate their hard work and accomplishments. We were thrilled to partner with Common App to further their mission to promote access, equity, and integrity in the college admissions process for all students."

As a global organization with a 160-year history as part of the University of Cambridge, Cambridge Assessment International Education partners with schools and districts around the world with a shared goal of making education transformation a reality. U.S. school and district demand for Cambridge International has been driven by the program's alignment to state and local equity priorities, in particular, the expansion of advanced course offerings and increasing access for underrepresented students with the support they need to succeed.

Common App is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Each year, more than one million students, one-third of whom are first-generation, apply to college through the Common App's online application. Founded in 1975, Common App serves over 900 member colleges and universities worldwide.

More than 400 high schools in the U.S. now utilize the Cambridge Advanced program, developed at the University of Cambridge in England, one of the world's top five universities. It is part of an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school. Cambridge uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) aligning rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12.

About Cambridge International

Cambridge International prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge Assessment, a department of the University of Cambridge. Our international qualifications are recognized by the world's best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a not-for-profit organization, we devote our resources to delivering high-quality educational programs that can unlock learners' potential.

