Holmes Murphy Announces Jeffrey Austin White to Lead Digital Transformation

WAUKEE, Iowa, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Austin White has joined Holmes Murphy as its Chief Analytics Officer (CAO), bringing his nearly three decades of expertise focused on strategic investments in talent and technology to the national insurance brokerage.

In this new role for Holmes Murphy, White will work to increase emphasis on innovation and data intelligence, helping to drive the company's potential and performance for clients. He will largely be responsible for defining and driving analytics and business intelligence initiatives, including assessing the current state of data and analytics capabilities, developing an analytics strategy, and leveraging innovations in artificial intelligence to propel Holmes Murphy and its clients forward. White will also be working to provide insight on potential opportunities for BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry.

"Holmes Murphy continues to raise the bar when it comes to developing technology and innovations within the insurance industry. I'm excited to play a role in advancing their data analytics and AI capabilities," said White. "I look forward to working with such a passionate and caring team dedicated to the pursuit of unlocking the unique potential of their clients."

White's diverse background involves work as an aerospace engineer, and he also served in various roles with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Science Foundation (NSF), Certification Commission for Health Information Technology (CCHIT), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), and a subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan called AF Group. As a University at Buffalo graduate, White holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering and a master's degree in mechanical engineering.

"The knowledge, expertise, and passion Jeffrey brings with him is invaluable and is an important step for us in our advancement of data technology and innovation," said Dan Keough, Chairman & CEO of Holmes Murphy. "Our number 1 goal is to always ensure our clients have what they need to identify risks sooner and drive down costs faster. We feel that Jeffrey can help us do that by cultivating and leveraging data, so our clients are armed with the knowledge they need to excel."

White most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Product Manager of Workers' Compensation at Gallagher Bassett, where he was largely responsible for advanced analytics, digital technologies, and product development efforts for the company's global operations.

