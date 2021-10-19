Inhibikase Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Michael J. Fox Foundation Alpha-Synuclein Summit

ATLANTA and BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders, today announced that Dr. Milton Werner, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase, will participate in the Michael J. Fox Foundation Alpha-Synuclein Summit being held virtually from November 3-4, 2021.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.)

Dr. Werner will detail the pivotal role of c-Abl in driving neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation in Parkinson's disease (PD) as well as provide a comprehensive biochemical overview of the early stages of the disease process. During the presentation, Dr. Werner will also highlight data from pre-clinical and clinical studies of IkT-148009, which further validate the role of c-Abl in the progression of PD and support the continued clinical development of IkT-148009 as a novel treatment option. After the presentation, Dr. Werner will participate on an expert panel to discuss the various strategies now being pursued in the clinic to modulate pathological alpha-synuclein in patients.

Michael J. Fox Foundation Alpha-Synuclein Summit:

Presentation: Functional recovery and clearance of alpha-synuclein toxicity following therapeutic administration of the oral c-Abl inhibitor IkT-148009

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 12:25pm ET

Panel Discussion

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 12:35pm ET

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. Inhibikase has completed its Phase 1 studies evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in older and healthy subjects and has commenced a Phase 1b study in Parkinson's patients. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, or MSA, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent Imatinib that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The company intends to also use Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase's current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Inhibikase's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-240036), including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.