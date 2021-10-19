Recreate The Spa Experience at Home with SONAGE

The ultimate facial at home for clarifying and plumping your skin and boosting your mood!

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your skin begging you for a facial? If you can't actually go to the spa, we can bring the spa to you. The Ultimate DIY At Home Facial Kit comes with five skincare products and a natural cellulose sponge. This deep pore cleansing At-Home Facial kit is super convenient and budget friendly skin-saver for all skin types to smooth your wrinkles and get you glowing!

Is your skin begging you for a facial? The Ultimate DIY At-Home Facial Kit to smooth your wrinkles and get you glowing!

"The pandemic accelerated the 'Spa Day at Home' trend, prioritizing self-care - a necessary pick-me-up for our face - and to help us feel calmer when the world outside feels stressful and out of control," says Anisha Khanna, CEO of Sonage Skincare. "Sonage is helping clients recreate the spa experience at home. We launched our Ultimate DIY At Home Facial Kit and coupled it with our Frioz Icy Globes Facial Massager to give yourself some spa-worthy self-care."

Boost your self-care regime with an at-home facial that's as easy as following a few steps. Start by creating a relaxing ambience at home, unwinding will make your facial that much better.

Just 20 minutes to glowing skin! The kit is good for 30 facials, we recommend 1-2 times per week.

Sonage Skincare advocates a holistic lifestyle, curating routines for that familiar spa feeling - leaving your skin glowing and your mind calm. The New Natural at Sonage balances compelling, research-based science with the most effective properties of botanicals and plant enzymes. We have raised the bar by aligning with EWG Verified™, the gold standard in health wellness certification. We are certified Women-Owned and Minority Business Enterprise. Our products are sustainable, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free.

