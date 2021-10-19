As COVID "Vax-Or-Test" Rule Launches, TESTD Demos Its OSHA COVID Mandate Solution

Software solution that includes managing medical and religious exemptions meets all the needs of companies that must comply with new OSHA rules

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TESTD Inc, the medical data management company, has reviewed OSHA's just-filed Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) for COVID, and announced its platform — TESTD — meets all the requirements in a single software solution.

TESTD Inc. provides electronic medical records (EMR) software built on blockchain technology for encryption and HIPAA compliance. TESTD’s initial product is its platform TESTD, which automates COVID-19 and other medical test scheduling, manages data, and allows digital vaccination verification. (PRNewsfoto/TESTD Inc.)

As OSHA's COVID mandate takes effect, companies have TESTD's system to manage their data needs.

"We've been expecting this, and are prepared to on-board companies that must comply with the rule," said Nicholus Andrews, CEO of TESTD. "In addition to the mandate to get everyone vaccinated or submit to weekly tests, OSHA is also requiring back-up and proof, which could be an overwhelming clerical burden without TESTD's software in place."

In addition to handling testing and vaccination appointments, executive overview and management, a complete messaging system regarding re-tests and boosters, a mechanism for uploading vaccine cards, and minimal click reporting, TESTD also uses blockchain and other technologies to secure and encrypt all data, making it compliant with the new federal demands.

On the same platform, TESTD also enables individuals to request medical or religious exemptions for review.

A complete system

In Washington D.C. for meetings with federal regulators and others, Andrews pointed out that TESTD offers the only complete digital solution that is also HIPAA compliant and awarded ISO certification for integrity, security, and privacy (ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019).

"OSHA has given companies a few weeks to ramp up, but once the rules are firmly in place, any company with 100 employees or more is required to comply," he said. "Our software puts self-service scheduling in the hands of employees, lets an authorized manager maintain an overview of each individual's status, and holds the data forever. Any COVID-related data need the federal government could want, TESTD delivers."

Should company needs or OSHA mandates change, TESTD's status as a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform positions it to deal with the unpredictable COVID pandemic and any official measures to help stop it.

Even before the OSHA mandate, TESTD had proven itself to be an effective tool in saving companies money and reducing the time it takes to check-in individuals, manage their COVID response, and issue reports to industry or governmental regulators. With the new guidelines extending COVID management to virtually every company of any size, TESTD provides a repository for all the mandated information.

The way TESTD encrypts data puts it in sharp contrast with systems deployed elsewhere in the world where health information is delivered to a central authority and security has been debated.

How TESTD works

An individual self-schedules a test or vaccination from a mobile device, or uses the device to record information regarding an exemption. TESTD's encrypted platform secures and protects that person's data and test result. The TESTD dashboard gives the manager a complete view of the workforce and patient population, allows for easy revisions to protocols and appointments, and gives that person the ability to issue reports in real time. A tablet interface gives an operator at a site the ability to check-in someone for testing or a vaccination and maintain custody of the data, while limiting that operator from accessing any protected health information.

As companies face the new reality of testing hundreds and thousands of individuals or recording their vaccination and exemption statuses, TESTD is prepared, said Andrews.

"We all want to stay open. We need to stay safe. TESTD can help you do both," said Andrews.

More information is available at www.TESTD.com .

Inquiries: Alan Goodman, alan@testd.com, 646-543-ALAN (2526)

TESTD Inc. provides electronic health record (EHR) technology, based in Miami, FL. It was founded in March 2020. TESTD's initial product is its platform TESTD, which automates medical test and vaccination scheduling, manages medical data, and organizes the data for easy reporting.

