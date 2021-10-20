Cohen & Steers Appoints Rodrigo Soto to Lead West Territory for North America Institutional Business Development

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, has named Rodrigo Soto to the role of Senior Vice President, Institutional Sales. Mr. Soto will lead institutional business development in Western North America, reporting to Jeff Sharon, Head of North America Institutional Business Development and Consultant Relations.

Mr. Soto joins Cohen & Steers with 22 years of institutional business development experience. Most recently at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, he was an executive director responsible for institutional business development, marketing and client service in the Western U.S. and Canadian territories, successfully raising capital for the firm's private equity, real asset and multi-asset solutions. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley in 2018, Mr. Soto held West Coast business development roles with Eaton Vance, State Street Global Advisors and Standish Mellon Asset Management.

Jeff Sharon, Head of North America Institutional Business Development and Consultant Relations, said:

"Rodrigo joins at an exciting time for Cohen & Steers as asset owners are increasingly seeking investment strategies that deliver inflation protection, strong returns, income and diversification. Having worked with clients across a range of real asset and multi-asset investment strategies, Rodrigo brings proven experience that will help Cohen & Steers execute on our institutional engagement strategy. We are excited to welcome Rodrigo to lead our efforts in Western North America."

In September 2021, Cohen & Steers announced the appointment of Marcia Gonzalez Glass, CFA to lead Northeast U.S. institutional business development.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol: NYSE: CNS

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.