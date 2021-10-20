CU SOL & CRMNEXT To Partner On CU SAFE Initiative

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CU SOL and CRMNEXT are proud to announce an alliance between their respective organizations, as well as the launch of the CU SAFE initiative.

CU SOL, an Albuquerque, NM based CUSO with credit union owners from DC to Guam, was founded to "move to space" within the credit union movement by providing unique solutions that can scale up or down to help credit unions of all sizes survive and thrive.

"I have seen a clear need in the CU space for years now for a CRM that does not need significant customization to fit our credit union needs but it was CRMNEXT's passion for helping small to mid-size credit unions survive and grow that truly set them apart. They are an organization with a heart which was a perfect match for CU Sol," said CU Sol CEO, Jonathan Taylor, on the partnership with CRMNEXT.

CRMNEXT is committed to working with CUs of nearly any size on their data journey and has become a trusted partner in the CU space.

"I am so excited about the opportunity we have to make an even bigger difference in people's lives," added James Gilbert, Head of Marketing at CRMNEXT. "CU SAFE is going to open so many doors for credit unions to truly embark on the journey of financial inclusion and financial education. We couldn't be more thrilled to work on this initiative with CU Sol."

About CU SAFE

While providing solutions in underserved gaps for credit unions of any size is a goal of CU SOL, their tagline "Solutions with Soul" defines the mission. CU SAFE is an indirect lending solution created by CU Sol that supports survivors of domestic violence. Its mission is to provide a hand up for survivors of domestic violence in providing both credit and financial counselling as well as lending options by pairing organizations that support survivors of domestic violence with partnering credit unions.

Once CRMNEXT learned of this worthwhile and necessary initiative, they jumped in. Today, CRMNEXT and CU SOL are improving on the process of the CU SAFE initiative together with the goal of a scalable and sustainable nationwide program responding to the rapid increase in domestic violence that has occurred during the COVID Pandemic.

