State Of Hawaii Aligns With Federal International Travel Requirements

HONOLULU, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Hawaii will welcome international travelers under the new federal requirements starting next Monday, Nov. 8.

Direct International Travel to Hawaii

Starting Nov. 8

NON-U.S. citizens traveling directly to Hawaii from an international destination must present BOTH a vaccination records AND a negative COVID-19 test result (NAAT or antigen) within three days of boarding a flight to the United States.

U.S. citizens flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination have two options:

There will be no additional State of Hawaii requirements for passengers flying directly into Hawaii from an international destination. The airlines will screen passengers prior to their departure to the U.S. If foreign passengers fail to meet BOTH requirements and if U.S. citizens fail to meet ONE of the two requirements, they will not be allowed to board the flight. Once in Hawaii, the CDC will conduct compliance checks.

Note: Tests do NOT have to be done with Trusted Travel Partners under the new international federal requirements, but they MUST be done with a Trusted Travel Partner for unvaccinateddomestic travel.

Non-Direct International Travel to Hawaii

Starting Nov. 8 international passengers entering the U.S. from another state or territory will be treated as domestic travelers when entering the State of Hawaii. The Safe Travels Hawaii program remains in place for domestic travelers.

Current Safe Travels Hawaii requirements for domestic travelers include:

Creating a Safe Travels Hawaii account on a digital device

Entering trip details

Filling out a health form, and

Attesting that all information is correct.

Currently, travelers may bypass the state's mandatory 10-day quarantine in one of two ways:

1) Upload a vaccination document; or

2) Upload a negative NAAT test result.

The test must be taken by a Trusted Travel Partner (TTP) within 72 hours of departure for the State of Hawaii.

Also, beginning on Nov. 8, the State of Hawaii, in alignment with the federal government, will accept vaccines approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and vaccines listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization. A list of currently accepted vaccines is posted on the CDC's website.

"Thanks to the people of Hawaii for their patience and for taking precautions to keep our communities safe. Our state continues to see one of the lowest incidences of COVID-19 and death rates related to the virus. As more and more people are vaccinated, we are moving to ease pandemic mitigation measures – including travel restrictions – in a way that ensures the health and safety of our communities," said Gov. Ige.

