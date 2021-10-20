The partnership makes it easier for veterans to take specific, practical actions to manage their osteoarthritis, by providing tools and resources to help prevent joint injuries and reduce the pain and disability associated with the disease.

The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance, Alliance for Balanced Pain Management, and Arthritis Foundation Join Forces to Increase Awareness about Osteoarthritis in the Military and to Help Veterans Manage the Disease

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA) is partnering with the Alliance for Balanced Pain Management and the Arthritis Foundation to increase awareness about the disproportionate impact of osteoarthritis (OA) among active duty military service members and veterans. Together, they are launching a campaign through Veterans Day to empower veterans to stay active, maintain a healthy weight, prevent injury, and manage joint pain.

Active duty service members are often considered tactical athletes, given the significant level of combat training and physical fitness required for the job. Training and active duty service are physically demanding and can lead to development of osteoarthritis from overloading joints, repetitive motion, or a traumatic injury.

OA places a major burden on military service members and veterans. Injuries and subsequent OA lead to high rates of disability. They significantly impact force readiness and quality of life for all service members and veterans.

Service members with knee injuries are nearly 6 times more likely to be diagnosed with knee OA during their military career.

OA is the 2 nd leading cause of military discharge, behind combat wounds.

Soldiers with post-traumatic knee OA (OA that develops after an injury) are 31% more likely to receive a disability discharge at a younger age when compared to those with knee OA that develops over time from increased load on joints and repetitive motion.

Health care costs for joint injury and subsequent OA among the military are surprisingly high and climbing, estimated at $3 billion per year.

After returning to civilian life, veterans over the age of 40 are twice as likely to develop arthritis. Joint pain increases the risk of depression, anxiety, and social isolation.

About half of veterans with arthritis report limitations in their daily activities because of joint symptoms. Less activity is a major barrier to managing other common health conditions, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Opioids and benzodiazepines are prescribed for 27% of people with OA, despite the high risk of adverse side effects and drug addiction, and a lack of evidence supporting the effectiveness of this approach.

The campaign will include a variety of educational tools and resources to outline important information about OA, including relevant, compelling data to make the case for Why OA Matters to service members and veterans.

Most importantly, it encourages veterans to Act NOW! by offering key actions and links to custom-develop and specifically curated online tools, guidelines, videos, and other resources. These tools empower veterans to easily tailor offerings to meet their unique needs, such as:

staying active despite OA

maintaining a healthy weight

managing joint pain and developing self-care skills

connecting with others who also have OA

prevent injuries by increasing strength, balance, and flexibility

Learn more about this campaign at the OAAA and how you can take action today:

https://bit.ly/OA-Military

The Arthritis Foundation has also expanded support for veterans. Learn more here:

https://www.arthritis.org/veteran

About the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA)

The Osteoarthritis Action Alliance is a national public health coalition, comprised of more than 140 member organizations, that aims to reduce the burden of OA in the U.S. through dissemination of educational tools, resources, and health messaging to increase awareness for OA and to promote evidence-based prevention and management strategies. Injury prevention (e.g., sports injury prevention, falls prevention, etc.), weight management, physical activity, and self-management education are proven strategies for the prevention and management of OA and are major areas of focus of the OAAA. To learn more about the OAAA and how you can "Stand Up 2 OA," visit oaaction.unc.edu.

About the Alliance for Balanced Pain Management

The Alliance for Balanced Pain Management is a diverse collective of national health care advocacy groups, patient organizations, industry representatives and other stakeholders. AfBPM's mission is to advocate for balanced pain management by supporting organizations and individuals who share a common goal to reduce pain, reduce medicine abuse and improve care. This can be accomplished through a comprehensive approach that addresses the physical, emotional, and social components of pain. For more detail, visit www.allianceBPM.org.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, it's the Arthritis Foundation's mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure — uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis, visit arthritis.org.

