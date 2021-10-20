PSP Partners Announces Jon Skinner as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSP Partners, a global private investment firm founded by its Chairman, Penny Pritzker, today announced that Jonathan Skinner will be joining the company as its next Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Skinner will move to PSP Partners in January following a distinguished career at William Blair & Company, where he served most recently as a Partner and Vice Chair of Investment Banking, and from 2015 - 2020 as William Blair's Head of Technology Investment Banking.

PSP Partners invests in durable businesses with a primary emphasis in the services, advanced industrials, technology and real estate sectors. With its permanent capital base, deep industry expertise and a global network of relationships, PSP Partners seeks to partner with exceptional management teams to build companies with a focus on long-term value creation. Mr. Skinner joins a seasoned team of professionals at PSP Partners with decades of experience, and will be responsible for leading the firm's diverse initiatives to grow its existing businesses and strategically expand the firm's portfolio of investments.

"As PSP Partners continues to grow and evolve, we are excited to welcome Jon to our team," said Penny Pritzker, Chairman and Founder of PSP Partners. "Jon is a strong fit with our collaborative, mission-driven culture, and a person who has proven throughout his career to be a strategic and values-based team leader. With more than two decades of deal making experience, Jon also brings a robust, global network of relationships across a variety of sectors and markets. I am very much looking forward to working with Jon and our outstanding team as we continue our firm's growth and mission to build great businesses."

"I am excited to join Penny and the strong team of business builders at PSP Partners, and to have the opportunity to help lead and continue to grow the firm and its impact," said Mr. Skinner. "I am fortunate to have enjoyed a long and rewarding career in investment banking at William Blair and greatly appreciate the trust and partnership of the firm, my colleagues and our clients. I am thrilled to now have the opportunity to work with the team at PSP, leveraging the firm's strong foundation, significant experience and unparalleled global network to invest in, and help grow, market-leading businesses in PSP's existing and emerging areas of focus."

The company also announced that Kevin Poorman will transition from his current role as CEO and continue to serve in a leadership role as Senior Advisor to the company and its affiliates. "We are very grateful to Kevin Poorman for his decades of leadership and stewardship, which have helped grow our businesses into what they are today," added Penny Pritzker. "I feel so fortunate for Kevin's close partnership; he is a person of deep integrity whose values-based leadership has created a culture that makes us all incredibly proud. We are deeply thankful that Kevin will remain a valued member of our leadership team."

­ More about Jon Skinner:

Mr. Skinner was named a Vice Chair of William Blair in 2021, having previously served as William Blair's Head of Technology Investment Banking from 2015-2020. Prior to joining William Blair in 2006, Mr. Skinner worked as both an investment banker and an attorney. Mr. Skinner is a graduate of Brown University and Boston College Law School.

About PSP Partners:

PSP Partners is a Chicago-based private investment firm founded by its Chairman Penny Pritzker, an entrepreneur, civic leader, and philanthropist, and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. The firm is comprised of a highly experienced team of investment professionals and business builders focused on partnering with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to build market-leading businesses and develop valuable assets. With investment strategies focused on established businesses (PSP Capital), emerging/growth companies (PSP Growth) and real assets (Pritzker Realty Group), PSP Partners invests across stages and asset classes with a primary emphasis on business & technology services, advanced industrials and real estate that are well-aligned with its expertise and experience. For more information, visit www.psppartners.com.

