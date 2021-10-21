Black Dragon Capital℠ Portfolio Companies Naveo Commerce and Grass Valley Reinforce Commitment to Operational Excellence & Digital Transformation Initiative with New Strategic Partnership

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon" or "BDC"), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, applaud its portfolio companies Naveo Commerce ("Naveo"), leading end-to-end eCommerce, OMS, and fulfilment technology provider based in United Kingdom, and Grass Valley, leading media & entertainment technology provider, on their new partnership.

The two companies joined forced to facilitate Grass Valley's integration of the Adobe Commerce platform advancing its customer experience and strengthening its new SaaS subscription model framework. Grass Valley is a trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business, and this collaboration will optimize the utilization of it products and services through this new platform. Ultimately, the platform will be deployed to the entire product line making Grass Valley a seamless and client-oriented technology provider.

"I am really excited about this new collaboration. Grass Valley is undergoing an incredible development and Naveo's advanced cloud native eCommerce platform will allow Grass Valley's clients to effortlessly access its wide range of products and services, improving the overall customer experience. With both Grass Valley and Naveo Commerce being guided by the Black Dragon Toolkit℠, a partnership between the two is expected to progress smoothly and create remarkable results," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, CEO of Black Dragon Capital℠.

Black Dragon Capital℠ partners with entrepreneurs to accelerate their growth and create more value to investors using a proprietary toolset from former operational leaders who are also savvy investors in a way entrepreneurs understand and appreciate. The Black Dragon Toolkit℠ has a proven track record of navigating the digital disruption of mid-market technology companies and creating market leaders. The Black Dragon Toolkit℠ has been hardened over decades of operating and investing in technology sectors, and its portfolio's success stories are evidence that their methodology delivers in building market leading companies.

Moris Chemtov, CEO at Naveo Commerce, adds: "The Naveo Commerce team is thrilled to be working alongside Grass Valley and providing both consultation and technology solutions to support the company's digital transformation. As a seamless and coherent eCommerce platform, which ensures smooth and easy interaction with clients, Adobe Commerce supports vendors in prioritizing their customers. We look forward to working with Grass Valley on their eCommerce optimization journey."

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by Louis Hernandez Jr., who has compiled a diverse team who has a track-record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit™. They have an enterprise value of current assets under management of approximately $800M USD.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.

About Naveo Commerce

Naveo Commerce is an international end-to-end eCommerce, OMS and fulfilment technology company helping SMBs and enterprises across all retail segments to manage and grow their business online. The company was founded in 2020 following the merger of Digital Goodie and Maginus, unifying cloud-based headless commerce expertise, Order Management Systems, and fulfilment solutions to establish one of the only companies globally to be able to offer entire end-to-end commerce support to retailers. The Maginus partnership with Magento and EPiServer continues to operate as part of a consulting arm sitting under the Naveo Commerce brand. The company is financially backed by Black Dragon Capital℠.

Learn more at www.naveocommerce.com

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley's end-to-end ecosystem of reliable, open standards-based solutions helps content creators, broadcasters, and media organizations to produce brilliant content and build successful media businesses. We are the trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business, enabling the production of rich, high-quality content that brings the viewer closer to the action; engages them with the story and connects them with each other. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for 60 years and is owned by Black Dragon Capital.

Learn more at www.grassvalley.com.

