Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Highlights Mercades Danielle On HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that Mercades Danielle, fashion model and star of the hit reality TV show Love Island on CBS, has become the first creator to generate over $2,000 of income in just one week on Honeydrip.com. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content. HoneyDrip.com competes with the likes of similar sites such as OnlyFans. Honeydrip.com launched a month ago and has already amassed over 80 creators. It currently has requests from over 500 social media creators to join the site.

"This is just the beginning for Mercades" said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "I hope her success only encourages more creators to join HoneyDrip and realize the opportunities available to them on the site."

Mercades Danielle is a fashion model, influencer, lifestyler, and reality TV star. She brings with her hundreds of thousands of followers across multiple platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Danielle joined HoneyDrip.com late last month and has become a top earner during her short tenure.

"I really enjoy interacting with my fans and followers on HoneyDrip.com," said Mercades. "The site does not have a negative stigma, unlike some of its competitors, which allows me to pursue additional social media endeavors."

Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, Clubhouse Media reaches more than 400 million followers. Clubhouse Media offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

