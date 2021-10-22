Enhanced Resource Centers, A Leading Outsourcing Firm Working With Top Fortune 500 Companies, Partners With DailyPay

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERC (Enhanced Resource Centers), an international business process outsourcing (BPO) company, has partnered with DailyPay to provide access to on-demand pay to its U.S.-based employees. Through this partnership, ERC employees have the power of choice and control over their earned income.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ERC has over 7,000 employees globally spread primarily across three U.S. locations in Florida and Georgia. Currently, 51 percent of ERC's U.S. employees have signed up for DailyPay. Employee transfers are used for immediate expense needs like utilities, credit card payments, food, gas, or transportation costs.

"We quickly recognized that DailyPay offered a solution to meet a need of our employees, allowing them to access their pay quickly," said Sam Rehm, Chief Financial Officer at ERC. "We immediately saw DailyPay as a potential bonus — not just to meet our employees' financial needs, but also that it could potentially deliver an extra star on the chart in recruiting and retention."

DailyPay is a solution that gives workers access to their pay as they earn it by safely and securely transferring a portion of their earned pay to an account of their choice, a debit card or a pay card. Since implementing DailyPay, ERC has experienced a 36 percent lower attrition rate for employees who use the benefit — a dramatic saving in expenses associated with hiring for the company.

"ERC is a prime example of our win-win service model," said Jeanniey Walden, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer at DailyPay. "ERC is seeing longer retention rates and having a significantly easier time hiring talent while their employees are utilizing a benefit that allows them to be in control of their finances."

ERC is an agile, technology-driven company that provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and account recovery services for Fortune 500 companies. ERC leverages the latest innovations in technology while providing extraordinary workforce resources to deliver unparalleled end-to-end customer experience solutions, making ERC a top performer for its clients. ERC is a global contact center leader, with operating sites in the U.S., Dominican Republic, India, South Africa, Kenya, and the Philippines.

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

