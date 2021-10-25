Comar Evolves Brand To Assert Strength In Medical And Packaging Markets

Building on fast growth, investments in state-of-the-art equipment, and unprecedented expansions in its facilities and capabilities, Comar introduces their exciting new logo and sub-brands to reflect and address unique market needs.

VOORHEES, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comar, a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative plastic solutions for the medical and healthcare markets, today unveiled a brand refresh including a new logo, visual elements, and market-specific sub-brands. The refresh comes as the company continues its growth trajectory and furthers its commitment to customer centricity.

Proudly introducing our NEW logo and brand

"Since Comar's founding 72 years ago, we've constantly been evolving to better serve our customers – through new services, capabilities, and engineered solutions," said Mike Ruggieri, CEO of Comar. "Furthering this spirit of evolution, I am excited to launch our brand refresh as a signal of our continual improvement and to herald the next evolution of Comar."

Underlying this strategic and creative brand transformation is the organization's deeply felt purpose of helping create solutions that enhance and extend lives. "For decades, Comar has maintained a consistent focus on solving ever more complex problems in the medical and healthcare markets. We respond to manufacturing challenges and regulatory hurdles with creative approaches and robust processes; we have earned a reputation as a partner you can rely on to launch high-impact packaging and medical solutions that positively impact the world around us," said Ruggieri.

In addition to the visual brand refresh, the introduction of the company's sub-brands provides the dedicated focus to conquer market-specific challenges for its customers. "United under the Comar brand, the newly unveiled Comar Medical and Comar Packaging Solutions sub-brands reflect our broad range of capabilities and our deep expertise to meet the distinct demands of each market," said Scott Conklin, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"We have experienced first-hand the unique rhythms and nuances across these verticals and we're doubling down on our commitment to meeting our customers' needs," said Ruggieri. "This brand refresh is a reflection of our continued focus on delivering at the highest level for all of our customers, whatever that means for their specific project."

Led by Comar's internal marketing team, the company partnered with Philadelphia-based brand consultancy Finch Brands to develop the vision and creative direction for the refresh. The new brand approach will be rolled out across all materials in the coming weeks and further details can be found at the newly designed www.comar.com.

ABOUT COMAR

Comar is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative plastic solutions for the medical and healthcare markets. Over the past 72 years, we have developed a reputation for industry-leading expertise across a diverse set of molding and automated assembly processes and technologies complemented by a full suite of value-add services, including design and prototyping. Comar offers a variety of injection and blow-molded products including oral syringes, dropper assemblies, controlled drop dispensing packages, plastic bottles, canisters, and closures, as well as full-service contract manufacturing of custom solutions for pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, and drug delivery applications. For more information please visit: www.comar.com

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American based companies. They seek to create value by directly investing and partnering with middle-market, founder/family-managed companies to accelerate their growth initiatives.

