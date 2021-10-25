Freeman Gold Announces Phase 2 Lemhi Resource Expansion and Beauty Zone Drill Program

Phase 2 – >4,000 m diamond drill program

>3,200 metres testing strike extensions, primarily to the east and west of the current resource

400 metre drill hole to test depth extent of gold mineralization at Lemhi

400 metres of exploration drill holes at the Beauty Zone

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Phase 2 diamond drill program at the Lemhi Gold Deposit ("Lemhi") and the new Beauty Zone ("Beauty Zone"). The proposed >4,000 m drill program focuses on adding near surface, oxide ounces to the recently reported maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on July 8, 2021. Drilling will also test the recently delineated Beauty Zone which lies approximately 600 metres west of Lemhi and host to a number of high-grade gold rock samples and coincident gold soil geochemistry.

"We are embarking on a second phase of diamond drilling focusing on ground (patented mining claims) that gives Freeman the highest probability of adding ounces to our resource base. The on-strike east and west extensions at Lemhi are key as these would provide new ounces within our current conceptual pit outline. As well, the Lemhi deposit has never been tested at depth beyond 286 metres where a number of holes were terminated in gold mineralization. Freeman plans to test mineralization at depth with at least one >400 m drill hole. We are also excited about testing the newly identified high grade Beauty Zone which returned 52 rock samples over 1 gram per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 28 over 10 g/t Au with coincident anomalous gold soil geochemistry," remarked Paul Matysek, Executive Chairman.

Over 90% of the total drilling is anticipated to occur at Lemhi, while the remaining drilling will test the Beauty Zone. Of the 3,600 metres to be drilled at Lemhi, 3,025 metres are focused on resource expansion on strike down to a maximum depth of 300 metres below surface. These holes will follow up on drill holes from previous campaigns that remain open, such as FG20-24C which returned 0.4 g/t Au over 72 metres on section 429825N. One drill hole will test the depth potential at Lemhi down to 400 metres below surface; the hole will also infill in the shallower portions between drill holes FG20-17C (151m @ 2.5 g/t Au) and 35C (189m @ 0.54 g/t Au). A single infill hole is planned on section 429952N where a gap in the mineralization is present.

Figure 1 shows the proposed drilling plan map. Table 1 provides details on a hole-by-hole basis. Sections referred to on the Table can be viewed at www.freemangoldcorp.com.

Figure 1: 2021 Proposed Drilling Plan Map (CNW Group/Freeman Gold Corp.)

Table 1. Fall 2021 Drilling - Lemhi Project Hole ID Project Azimuth Dip Proposed

Depth

(m) Hole Type Comment FG21-001 Beauty 0 -90 100 Exploration Drill test Beauty Zone FG21-002 Beauty 230 -65 100 Exploration Drill test Beauty Zone FG21-003 Beauty 0 -90 200 Exploration Drill test Beauty Zone FG21-004 Lemhi 0 -90 400 Resource

Expansion & Infill Test Mineralization at depth. Section 430000N. Infill between

FG20-17C (151m @ 2.5 g/t Au) and 35C (189m @ 0.54 g/t

Au). FG21-005 Lemhi 270 -68 250 Resource

Expansion 90m stepout to the West. Section 429625N FG21-006 Lemhi 270 -70 250 Resource

Expansion Step out to the southwest. Section 429700N. FG21-007 Lemhi 0 -90 250 Resource

Expansion Step out to the southwest. Section 429775N. FG21-008 Lemhi 0 -90 250 Resource

Expansion 90m step out to the Southwest. Follow up FG20-24C (72m @

0.4 g/t Au) and 1980's drilling. Section 429825N. FG21-009 Lemhi 0 -90 300 Resource

Expansion Step out to the East. Section 429800N FG21-010 Lemhi 0 -90 300 Resource

Expansion Step out to the East. Section 429850N FG21-011 Lemhi 0 -90 300 Resource

Expansion 90m stepout to the West. Section 429900N FG21-012 Lemhi 0 -90 300 Resource

Expansion 40m stepout to the West of 1980's drilling. Section 429950N FG21-013 Lemhi 0 -90 250 Infill Infill gap in drilling in resource area. Section 429950N. FG21-014 Lemhi 0 -90 225 Resource

Expansion Stepout 40 m to the North-East. Section 429975N FG21-015 Lemhi 0 -90 300 Resource

Expansion 90m stepout to the West. Section 429975N FG21-016 Lemhi 0 -90 300 Resource

Expansion 85m stepout to the West. Section 430000N

All drill rock samples are sent to ALS Minerals Division, Vancouver, BC, an independent and fully accredited laboratory in Canada for analysis for gold by Fire Assay and multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy. Freeman has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment. Rock grab samples are by their nature selective and are not necessarily indicative of the general geology or the grade within the Lemhi Gold property.

About the Company

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Lemhi Project"). The Lemhi Project comprises 30 square kilometers of highly prospective land. The project hosts a near surface, shallow, high grade oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 ounces ("oz") gold at 1.02 grams per tonne in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). See the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Maiden Resource Technical Report for the Lemhi Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021, and signing date of July 30, 2021, as prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and F. Wright Consulting Inc. available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Lemhi Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

